Samsung Z Fold 6 Special Edition side view depicts a thin Galaxy





The thinnest Galaxy Z Fold, aka the Special Edition foldable of Samsung, is expected to go up for preorder on October 18 and stay up until October 25, in a rather typical Friday-to-Friday launch scheme.





Don't expect it to be released in the US, though, as Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition only in markets where it has a direct competition of much thinner foldable phones by the Chinese juggernauts like Oppo, Huawei, OnePlus, Vivo, Honor, or Xiaomi.





foldable phones that are thinner and with better specs than Samsung's Z Fold line, not to mention that they are often with better pricing. Those have been the main culprits behind the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.





Samsung is countering with the phone that you see in the leaked Evan Blass images below, with the side view showing the actual phone and how thin it is, and one more picture of its camera island.









The thinnest Z Fold will actually be slightly thicker when closed than the Pixel 9 Fold Pro that Google deems to be the thinnest foldable phone in a weird flex, as that's only true in certain markets. Well, thin is a relative term, because this puppy might be slim for Samsung's standards, clocking in at 10.6 mm when closed, or at 4.9 mm thickness when open.





In all other markets where phones like the Honor Magic V3 will be sold, they wipe the floor with Samsung's Z Fold line in terms of design elegance, not to mention that the Chinese foldables now come with periscope zoom cameras and larger batteries, which Samsung's third bendy phone effort for the year probably won't match.











