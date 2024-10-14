See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Samsung Z Fold 6 Special Edition side view depicts a thin Galaxy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
z fold 6
Samsung is preparing to release a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition handset that will be incredibly thin for its standards, and we've just been treated to two new images of the upcoming handset, one of the real thing.

The thinnest Galaxy Z Fold, aka the Special Edition foldable of Samsung, is expected to go up for preorder on October 18 and stay up until October 25, in a rather typical Friday-to-Friday launch scheme.

Don't expect it to be released in the US, though, as Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition only in markets where it has a direct competition of much thinner foldable phones by the Chinese juggernauts like Oppo, Huawei, OnePlus, Vivo, Honor, or Xiaomi.

Those have been the main culprits behind the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, as they all make foldable phones that are thinner and with better specs than Samsung's Z Fold line, not to mention that they are often with better pricing.

Samsung is countering with the phone that you see in the leaked Evan Blass images below, with the side view showing the actual phone and how thin it is, and one more picture of its camera island.


Well, thin is a relative term, because this puppy might be slim for Samsung's standards, clocking in at 10.6 mm when closed, or at 4.9 mm thickness when open. The thinnest Z Fold will actually be slightly thicker when closed than the Pixel 9 Fold Pro that Google deems to be the thinnest foldable phone in a weird flex, as that's only true in certain markets. 

In all other markets where phones like the Honor Magic V3 will be sold, they wipe the floor with Samsung's Z Fold line in terms of design elegance, not to mention that the Chinese foldables now come with periscope zoom cameras and larger batteries, which Samsung's third bendy phone effort for the year probably won't match.



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless