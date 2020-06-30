Samsung launches new ways to earn rewards points for Galaxy gamers
Moreover, Samsung gamers will be able to redeem Samsung Rewards points in exchange for new Galaxy Store games. Although Samsung claims that “the more you game, the more you can earn,” I think we can all agree that they should have said, “the more spend, the more you can earn.”
However, if you were to spend on mobile games anyway, perhaps you can spend some money on those games listed on Galaxy Store and get some of those Samsung Rewards points that you can then spend on various Samsung products.
And to make things even more interesting, Samsung announced that gamers will receive 2x Rewards points on participating in-game purchases at Galaxy Store all of July. Also, thanks to the Summer Sweeps, you'll be playing for a chance to win $1,000 in Samsung Rewards points when you make an in-game or in-app purchase.