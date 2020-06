Samsung launches new ways to earn rewards points for Galaxy gamers

the more you game, the more you can earn

Samsung has been betting heavily on mobile gaming since Galaxy Note 9 became the first Android smartphone to let players enjoy Fortnite. The most recent marketing move revealed by the South Korean company involves new ways for gamers who love to play on their Galaxy devices to earn the so-called Samsung Rewards points.Without further ado, if you're using a Galaxy device, you'll be able to earn and redeem Samsung Rewards points for many of the games that are listed on the Galaxy Store. You'll just need to enroll in the Samsung Rewards program first, which will earn you three points for every dollar spent on games in the Galaxy Store. In fact, the first time you sign up for Samsung Rewards, you'll receive $10 in Rewards points.Moreover, Samsung gamers will be able to redeem Samsung Rewards points in exchange for new Galaxy Store games. Although Samsung claims that “,” I think we can all agree that they should have said, “.”However, if you were to spend on mobile games anyway, perhaps you can spend some money on those games listed on Galaxy Store and get some of those Samsung Rewards points that you can then spend on various Samsung products.And to make things even more interesting, Samsung announced that gamers will receive 2x Rewards points on participating in-game purchases at Galaxy Store all of July. Also, thanks to the Summer Sweeps, you'll be playing for a chance to win $1,000 in Samsung Rewards points when you make an in-game or in-app purchase.