Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out





We have been using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the past week, and we can safely say that Samsung has achieved all that it had to achieve with this second-gen Fold: it feels much better made with huge improvements to the hinge which now feels extremely reliable, but also to the outer screen that is now larger and much more usable. Interestingly, while a phone that transforms into a tablet also offers a much richer and more rewarding mobile experience, but having to unfold it often might also not be convenient everywhere, especially when you are on the go.









But while it might feel a bit strange it first, it's easy to get used to the Z Fold 2. And Samsung has done a stellar job with multitasking. It's so easy to put apps in split screen view, and you can have up to three times running at the same time. And this time, there is no Exynos version, it's all Snapdragon everywhere in the world, and what a difference it makes. Everything runs without a stutter.





The Galaxy Z Fold 2 finally brings foldable phones to the primetime. It costs $2,000, but if you plan to use the heck out of it, you should definitely consider it.









We have also run our battery life test and unsuprisingly the big screen on the inside consumes a lot of power and if you plan to use it a lot, you might need to charge before the end of the day.









But if you use the main screen in combination with the cover screen on the outside, expect the phone to last a full day, which is definitely good enough. So are you as excited about this new foldable form factor as we are? Share your thoughts in the comments below!