Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung Android

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Sep 09, 2020, 2:34 PM
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an important moment for foldable phones and for Samsung: after the shaky start of the new category last year with the Galaxy Fold, this second generation foldable has to prove that the format is worth it.

We have been using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the past week, and we can safely say that Samsung has achieved all that it had to achieve with this second-gen Fold: it feels much better made with huge improvements to the hinge which now feels extremely reliable, but also to the outer screen that is now larger and much more usable. Interestingly, while a phone that transforms into a tablet also offers a much richer and more rewarding mobile experience, but having to unfold it often might also not be convenient everywhere, especially when you are on the go.


But while it might feel a bit strange it first, it's easy to get used to the Z Fold 2. And Samsung has done a stellar job with multitasking. It's so easy to put apps in split screen view, and you can have up to three times running at the same time. And this time, there is no Exynos version, it's all Snapdragon everywhere in the world, and what a difference it makes. Everything runs without a stutter.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 finally brings foldable phones to the primetime. It costs $2,000, but if you plan to use the heck out of it, you should definitely consider it.


We have also run our battery life test and unsuprisingly the big screen on the inside consumes a lot of power and if you plan to use it a lot, you might need to charge before the end of the day.


But if you use the main screen in combination with the cover screen on the outside, expect the phone to last a full day, which is definitely good enough. So are you as excited about this new foldable form factor as we are? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
$2000 $2395 $2000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $2000
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung jumps the gun, showcasing the official Galaxy S20 FE 5G design
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 5G promo email hints at late October launch
Popular stories
Android 11 Review: A quality of life update
Popular stories
Leaked LG Wing 5G renders show off unique design in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless