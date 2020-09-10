The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!

You may also find useful:

Can the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hinge be positioned like it's a tiny laptop?





I'm a fan of giant phones with large batteries, and I carry those around all the time. To me, the 9.95 oz (282.0 grams) Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn't feel that much heavier than the average big-battery smartphone.If you're someone who's used to thin and light flagships, you'll definitely feel the difference, but I wouldn't say it's a huge one. It's a tall and thick phone when folded, but it fits just fine in pockets, so long as you're not wearing tight pants. If you can fit two slim phones in your pocket, you can fit the Galaxy Z Fold 2. And do keep in mind that its width is noticeably smaller than the width of an average phone, so this doesn't need to be a wide pocket, just deep enough.This is a fun one. When I heard that the Z Fold 2 comes with a sturdier hinge over its predecessor, my first thought was to try this position! And as you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does look and feel like a tiny little laptop when half-unfolded.You get a touch keyboard on one screen half, while the other is free to display your writing. I thought that was cool. If you're an Android enthusiast, you can definitely find fun use cases for that!So in addition to gamers and those who enjoy watching content, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is arguably among the best smartphones for Android power users who could think up new, fun ways to make use of this unique form factor.