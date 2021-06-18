US version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now receiving the June security update

US version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now receiving the June security update0
The US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently receiving the June security update, SamMobile reports. The newest software fixes more than 60 privacy issues and other security-related vulnerabilities. There's no changelog available, but if you're an active Z Fold 2 user, you will certainly want to update as fast as possible and maintain a peace of heart. There aren't any notable new features arriving, though.
That's a bit later than the international version of the foldable phone, which began receiving the update at the end of May. Yet, that's kind of normal with Samsung phones: the international version doesn't have to pass through the big US carriers and usually arrives faster than those on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The Sprint version of the phone, namely the SM-F916U version of the device, is currently receiving the F916USQS1DUE3 build number.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced in early August 2020 and we expect its successor to arrive in early August 2021 as well. Namely, August 3 has been pinpointed as the possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The next generation of the foldable phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 5G and S Pen support, but no IP68 rating.