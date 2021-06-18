$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

US version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now receiving the June security update

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Jun 18, 2021, 10:15 AM
0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
The US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently receiving the June security update, SamMobile reports. The newest software fixes more than 60 privacy issues and other security-related vulnerabilities. There's no changelog available, but if you're an active Z Fold 2 user, you will certainly want to update as fast as possible and maintain a peace of heart. There aren't any notable new features arriving, though.

That's a bit later than the international version of the foldable phone, which began receiving the update at the end of May. Yet, that's kind of normal with Samsung phones: the international version doesn't have to pass through the big US carriers and usually arrives faster than those on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The Sprint version of the phone, namely the SM-F916U version of the device, is currently receiving the F916USQS1DUE3 build number.

If the software update hasn't hit your device yet, try heading to Settings, then Software update and manually check if it's available for your phone yet. If it isn't, try giving it a few more days and check again.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced in early August 2020 and we expect its successor to arrive in early August 2021 as well. Namely, August 3 has been pinpointed as the possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The next generation of the foldable phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 5G and S Pen support, but no IP68 rating.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless