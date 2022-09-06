Samsung Galaxy Wide6 goes official with MediaTek chipset, massive battery
If you’ve been following our news feed, you might have stumbled upon a new phone’s upcoming release from Samsung, the budget-friendly Galaxy A04s. Although the device will not be available across Europe until September 23, we know the 3/32GB model will cost less than $200.
The Galaxy Wide6 that’s just been introduced in South Korea is just another version of the Galaxy A04s (via PlayfulDroid). The differences between the two phones are minimal, yet meaningful. In fact, it’s quite strange that Samsung has decided to replace the Exynos 850 chipset with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU on its home turf.
Thankfully, apart from that, there are no other difference between the Galaxy Wide6 and Galaxy A04s. However, it’s important to mention that South Korea only gets the superior model that comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, whereas Europeans are also getting the cheaper variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.
More importantly, they both ship with Android 12 right out of the box. As far as the price goes, the Galaxy Wide6 is priced to sell for the equivalent of $250, which makes slightly more expensive than the European version, but that’s because it comes with more RAM and storage.
The Galaxy Wide6 that’s just been introduced in South Korea is just another version of the Galaxy A04s (via PlayfulDroid). The differences between the two phones are minimal, yet meaningful. In fact, it’s quite strange that Samsung has decided to replace the Exynos 850 chipset with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU on its home turf.
Ironically, the rest of the world is getting the Galaxy A04s powered by Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 850 processor, while South Korea, the company’s home country, is getting a version equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 CPU.
Thankfully, apart from that, there are no other difference between the Galaxy Wide6 and Galaxy A04s. However, it’s important to mention that South Korea only gets the superior model that comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, whereas Europeans are also getting the cheaper variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Just to recap, both Galaxy Wide6 and Galaxy A04s feature large 6.5-inch PLS LCD displays with HD+ resolution. Also, they pack 50-megapixel main cameras, couples with two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel camera in the front and a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.
More importantly, they both ship with Android 12 right out of the box. As far as the price goes, the Galaxy Wide6 is priced to sell for the equivalent of $250, which makes slightly more expensive than the European version, but that’s because it comes with more RAM and storage.
Things that are NOT allowed: