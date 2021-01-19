Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung launches Rose Gold Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 19, 2021, 7:04 AM
Samsung launches Rose Gold Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch
If you're looking for a smartwatch and decided to go for one made by Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is a very good choice. The biggest problem you might have though is choosing the right color and size. The Galaxy Watch Active2 is available in at least seven colors and two sizes. On top of that, you get to choose between the Stainless Steel (LTE/Bluetooth) and Aluminum (Bluetooth) models.

Starting this week, customers will have one more Galaxy Watch Active2 color options at their disposal: Rose Gold. The new color is only available for the 40mm Aluminum (Bluetooth) model, so if you've decided to go for an LTE version, you won't be able to get it.

As noticeable from the picture above, the Rose Gold color is very different than the Pink Gold version and more akin to the Cloud Silver. Obviously, you can change the strap to match your favorite color if you don't like what Samsung included in the retail package, but the combination of colors looks quite nice.

As far as price and specs go, there are no differences whatsoever. You'd be paying the same amount and get the same features no matter what color you choose. Keep in mind though that the LTE versions will be more expensive than the Bluetooth-only models.

