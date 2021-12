Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart!

You may also find interesting:

The leak culture (if we can characterize it this way) is starting to get ridiculous. We’re quite accustomed to getting a peek or two at the upcoming flagships of the day but this time the hot (or not, as our poll showed) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been taken apart for our pleasure.Yesterday the first unboxing video of Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition phone popped up online , and now SamMobile and GSMArena have dug up photos of the phone with and without battery, as well as some images of the midplate.The source of some of these photos appears to be mobile service provider Mobistekla , and according to the guys at GSMArena, these are photos of the official Galaxy S21 FE display replacement kit.There are some numbers too, the whole kit supposedly costs €185, and this includes the aluminum frame, while the display itself goes for €119. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be officially revealed during CES 2022 on January 4th . Meanwhile, there’s nothing left to the imagination - all the specs have already leaked - the phone will sport a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a triple camera system on the back - featuring three 12MP sensors underneath a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the battery is 4,500 mAh, supporting 25W fast charging.