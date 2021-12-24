Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart0
Yesterday the first unboxing video of Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition phone popped up online, and now SamMobile and GSMArena have dug up photos of the phone with and without battery, as well as some images of the midplate.
There are some numbers too, the whole kit supposedly costs €185, and this includes the aluminum frame, while the display itself goes for €119.
The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be officially revealed during CES 2022 on January 4th. Meanwhile, there’s nothing left to the imagination - all the specs have already leaked - the phone will sport a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
You may also find interesting: