Galaxy S20 Ultra durability test shows it’s as tough as you’d expect
Once that happens, we get an idea of how good the phone is at taking physical abuse (obviously, verbal won’t affect it much). We’ve been expecting the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to receive the same treatment and the video of its durability test is now here:
If you don’t feel like listening to scratching noises for 8 minutes, here’s a quick breakdown. The S20 Ultra is as durable as most other premium flagships. Scratches appear at the expected levels so the Ultra part of the phone is reserved for the specs and price.
The massive camera module appears to be well-protected which is quite important considering it’s protruding from the back so much.
Overall, unless you’re planning to kick your S20 Ultra around in the gravel, you should expect it to keep up with everyday use just fine. But at $1,400, you should probably give it some extra protection anyway, so how about you check out our best cases for Galaxy S20 compilation?
