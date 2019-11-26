Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Processors

Samsung details the Galaxy S11's next-gen processor core

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 26, 2019, 5:49 AM

Yesterday, a leak confirmed that the Galaxy S11 series will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 processor that it announced not long ago, together with the Snapdragon 865 that we are waiting to be unveiled by Qualcomm in the beginning of December, as has become a tradition.

Despite that the Exynos 990 is already official, not much is known about its actual production process and high-powered cores. When we did our comparison with the Apple A13 or the Snapdragon 855+, we were only guessing that it is made on the enhanced 7nm process and the next-gen M5 "Mongoose" cores will be used.

Well, those guesstimates were proven right by none other than Samsung, as the new Mongoose core commits were just detailed in the semiconductor Wiki, and the 7nm (7LPP) method has indeed been used. The LPP here stands for Low Power Plus, indicating that this is the second generation of the 7nm process that chipsets like the Apple A13 and the Snapdragon 855 have been built on. According to Samsung:

The new 7LPP allows up to 40% increase in area efficiency with 20% higher performance or 50% lower power consumption, resulting in better yields with significantly fewer layers...

This fundamental shift in how wafers are manufactured gives our customers the opportunity to significantly improve their products’ time to market with superior throughput, reduced layers, and better yields. We’re confident that 7LPP will be an optimal choice not only for mobile and HPC, but also for a wide range of cutting-edge applications.

Bear in mind that the 20% performance or 50% power consumption gains are not compared to the previous, 8nm or even 10nm processes, but rather compared to that first-gen 7nm method that the latest A-series or Snapdragon 8-series are created with. Given that the Snapdragon 865 is said to be made by Samsung with the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography that leads to the 7nm LPP process, we can expect both Galaxy S11 chipset models to be beasts.


Exynos 990Exynos 9825Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm EUV7nm EUV7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		2x Exynos M4 @2.73GHz

2x Cortex A75@2.4GHz

4x Cortex A55@1.95GHz		1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUMali-G77 MP11Mali-G76 MP12Adreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemExynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Shannon LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads up to 2Gbps, 8xCA

Uploads: up to 316 Mbps

Exynos 5100 5G modem add-on		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, dual-core NPUYes, dual-core NPUYesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		4K HDR10+4K HDR at 60fps
Misc.UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

LPDDR5 memory support

Single-camera up to 108MP

120Hz display refresh rate		UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds4K HDR Bokeh Video

8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Dual-frequency GPS		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

 
Moving on to the Mongoose cores, they are actually classified as a "medium" improvement over M4, which is a fairly significant step in processor core parlance. The main difference in comparison with the M4 in the Note 10 stems from the decreasing the misprediction penalty with a whole cycle, and the 25% bump in instruction queues. 

What does that all mean? A faster, more efficient, and better suited for machine learning processor will be in store for the Galaxy S11 series. Too bad that Samsung is shuttering its Exynos research center in Austin, so M5 might be the last custom core design it issues, turning the S11 into an instant legend. Too bad Qualcomm didn't name their custom core architecture Cobra now, isn't it?

Related phones

Galaxy S11
Samsung Galaxy S11 OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?
samsung-galaxy-s11-5g-benchmark-scores-specs-performance
Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-sales-forecasts-2020
The iPhone 12 and 5G might lead to a huge sales super cycle for Apple
Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Strong-demand-will-result-in-a-doubling-of-AirPods-shipments-this-year
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras

Popular stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.