 View

Samsung Android

The Galaxy S21 is not Samsung's first smartphone to be unveiled in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 04, 2021, 11:29 AM
The Galaxy S21 is not Samsung's first smartphone to be unveiled in 2021
While Samsung fans are excited for the upcoming Galaxy S21, we're here to tell you that this won't be the first smartphone in 2021 to be introduced by the South Korean giant. Before the Galaxy S21 is showcased this month on January 14, Samsung plans to unveil yet another smartphone one week earlier.

Dubbed Samsung Galaxy M02s, the smartphone will be introduced in India on January 7 and will be available for purchase for the equivalent of $135. Judging by its price, this is an entry-level device, but one with pretty decent specs.


According to Samsung India, the Galaxy M02s packs a huge 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, either 3 or 4GB of RAM, and 32 or 64GB of internal memory. The phone will feature a triple camera setup and a massive 5,000 mAh battery, but we have yet to learn whether or not it will run Android 11 right out of the box.

The Galaxy M02s has been designed and manufactured in India, so we doubt it will be launched in other countries. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India possibly right after the official announcement set for January 7.

