Samsung may have a surprise to announce one day after the Galaxy S20
Although the announcement was quickly pulled from the website, we have a screenshot courtesy of TizenHelp. According to the announcement, the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on February 12, but only in South Korea. It will be available for purchase for 99,000 won, which is around $80.
Although there's no mention of the Galaxy Home in the announcement, it doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung has decided to drop it altogether. As far as availability goes, if Samsung will indeed launch the Galaxy Home Mini next week, we expect the smart speaker to arrive in the US at some point in the coming months.
2 Comments
1. Pureviewuser1
Posts: 166; Member since: Mar 28, 2016
posted on 18 min ago 0
2. gakopep
Posts: 5; Member since: 18 min ago
posted on 16 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):