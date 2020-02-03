Accessories Samsung

Samsung may have a surprise to announce one day after the Galaxy S20

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 03, 2020, 3:49 AM
Samsung may have a surprise to announce one day after the Galaxy S20
We're about one week away from Samsung's Galaxy S20 reveal, but the South Korean company might have one more surprise for its fans. Introduced almost two years ago, the Galaxy Home Mini is one smart speaker that never saw the light of day. Although Samsung said numerous times that its smart speaker lineup will make its debut at some point, it never committed to a deadline.

For the first time since Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini were revealed, Samsung committed to an ETA. An official announcement briefly posted on Samsung's website confirms the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on the market on February 12, just one day after the Galaxy S20's big reveal.

Although the announcement was quickly pulled from the website, we have a screenshot courtesy of TizenHelp. According to the announcement, the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on February 12, but only in South Korea. It will be available for purchase for 99,000 won, which is around $80.

Although there's no mention of the Galaxy Home in the announcement, it doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung has decided to drop it altogether. As far as availability goes, if Samsung will indeed launch the Galaxy Home Mini next week, we expect the smart speaker to arrive in the US at some point in the coming months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

Pureviewuser1
Reply

1. Pureviewuser1

Posts: 166; Member since: Mar 28, 2016

Hope it's the Galaxy watch 2

posted on 18 min ago

gakopep
Reply

2. gakopep

Posts: 5; Member since: 18 min ago

My last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here...... =HERE►   www.more55.com      ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★  

posted on 16 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless