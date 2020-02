Samsung may have a surprise to announce one day after the Galaxy S20

We're about one week away from Samsung's Galaxy S20 reveal , but the South Korean company might have one more surprise for its fans. Introduced almost two years ago, the Galaxy Home Mini is one smart speaker that never saw the light of day. Although Samsung said numerous times that its smart speaker lineup will make its debut at some point, it never committed to a deadline.For the first time since Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini were revealed, Samsung committed to an ETA. An official announcement briefly posted on Samsung's website confirms the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on the market on February 12, just one day after the Galaxy S20's big reveal.Although the announcement was quickly pulled from the website, we have a screenshot courtesy of TizenHelp . According to the announcement, the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on February 12, but only in South Korea. It will be available for purchase for 99,000 won, which is around $80.Although there's no mention of the Galaxy Home in the announcement, it doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung has decided to drop it altogether. As far as availability goes, if Samsung will indeed launch the Galaxy Home Mini next week, we expect the smart speaker to arrive in the US at some point in the coming months.