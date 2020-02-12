Samsung Galaxy Home Mini offered as pre-order gift with Galaxy S20
Spotted by TizenHelp, Samsung's promotion offers a free Galaxy Home Mini to all those who pre-order a Galaxy S20 series phone. Unfortunately, the pre-order offer is only available in South Korea, and it's unlikely that it will be brought to other countries.
Customers in South Korean can choose between the free Galaxy Home Mini or the Nemonic sticky note printer. In both cases, pre-orders come with 4 months of free YouTube Premium and 50% off the cost of display damage repair insurance in one year.
At the moment, the Galaxy Home Mini can't be bought separately, not even in South Korea, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to make it official.
1 Comment
1. BLUEBLASTER
Posts: 960; Member since: Feb 23, 2014
posted on 21 min ago 0
