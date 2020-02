Samsung Galaxy Home Mini offered as pre-order gift with Galaxy S20

The Galaxy Home Mini wasn't officially unveiled yet, despite the fact that Samsung accidentally leaked the launch date as February 12. However, it appears that some customers will be able to get their hands on Samsung's smart speaker.Samsung revealed many Galaxy S20 offers that come with gifts like the Galaxy Buds+ or major discounts. There's one, in particular, that's a bit unusual, not just because it's available in only one country, but because it involves an unreleased product.Spotted by TizenHelp , Samsung's promotion offers a free Galaxy Home Mini to all those who pre-order a Galaxy S20 series phone. Unfortunately, the pre-order offer is only available in South Korea, and it's unlikely that it will be brought to other countries.Customers in South Korean can choose between the free Galaxy Home Mini or the Nemonic sticky note printer. In both cases, pre-orders come with 4 months of free YouTube Premium and 50% off the cost of display damage repair insurance in one year.At the moment, the Galaxy Home Mini can't be bought separately, not even in South Korea, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to make it official.