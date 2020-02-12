Accessories Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini offered as pre-order gift with Galaxy S20

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 12, 2020, 11:22 AM
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini offered as pre-order gift with Galaxy S20
The Galaxy Home Mini wasn't officially unveiled yet, despite the fact that Samsung accidentally leaked the launch date as February 12. However, it appears that some customers will be able to get their hands on Samsung's smart speaker.

Samsung revealed many Galaxy S20 offers that come with gifts like the Galaxy Buds+ or major discounts. There's one, in particular, that's a bit unusual, not just because it's available in only one country, but because it involves an unreleased product.

Spotted by TizenHelp, Samsung's promotion offers a free Galaxy Home Mini to all those who pre-order a Galaxy S20 series phone. Unfortunately, the pre-order offer is only available in South Korea, and it's unlikely that it will be brought to other countries.

Customers in South Korean can choose between the free Galaxy Home Mini or the Nemonic sticky note printer. In both cases, pre-orders come with 4 months of free YouTube Premium and 50% off the cost of display damage repair insurance in one year.

At the moment, the Galaxy Home Mini can't be bought separately, not even in South Korea, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to make it official.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

BLUEBLASTER
Reply

1. BLUEBLASTER

Posts: 960; Member since: Feb 23, 2014

Honestly I would hand them that speaker back if they tried to give me it. Bixby is the worst.

posted on 21 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless