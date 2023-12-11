Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 appears on the Bluetooth SIG listing, hinting at its upcoming launch
One of the biggest players in the smartphone and smartwatch arena, Samsung, is gearing up to unveil the third generation of its fitness tracker—the Galaxy Fit 3. Previous leaks hinted at its imminent arrival and gave us a sneak peek at its design. Now, further confirmation has emerged online.
As reported by Android Authority, the Galaxy Fit 3 has made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG database. This listing not only confirms the device's name but also reveals its model number as SM-R390, along with Bluetooth 5.3 support.
Speculation suggests that Samsung might opt for a separate release, possibly before or after the Galaxy S24 event. The Galaxy Fit 3 promises significant enhancements over its predecessor, the 2020-released Galaxy Fit 2. The 1.1-inch AMOLED panel is expected to offer a more expansive display, likely accompanied by a resolution boost from the previous 294 x 126 pixels.
Typically, SIG listings coincide with imminent launches. Hence, it's reasonable to expect the Galaxy Fit 3 to hit the market in the coming weeks or months. Samsung is hosting an event next month for the debut of the Galaxy S24 series. However, it remains uncertain if Fit 3 will share the stage at this particular event.
Rumors circulate that the Galaxy Fit 3's price tag will be double that of the Galaxy Fit2, probably because of the improved features. Despite the potential cost increase, the fitness tracker remains a more budget-friendly option compared to a full-fledged smartwatch. If you're seeking a device to monitor health, track workouts, receive messages, and use various apps without breaking the bank, a fitness tracker might be the perfect solution.
