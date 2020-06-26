Samsung Android

Unannounced Samsung Galaxy A01 Core looks quite ordinary

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 26, 2020, 1:24 AM
The next inexpensive smartphone coming from Samsung, the Galaxy A01 Core has just leaked online. Although the device hasn't been announced yet, the press render published earlier today by Evan Blass, along with previous reports concerning its specs, paint an ordinary picture for the upcoming Galaxy A01 Core.

The phone doesn't feature any of the modern design stamps that we know and love, such as bezel-less display, waterdrop notch, or hole-punch camera. Things don't look better when it comes to hardware either, which is why we suspect the phone will be very cheap.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core recently made its way to Google's Play Console and the specs listed aren't that great at all. First off, Samsung chose to include a MediaTek chipset inside, the same that powers the Nokia 1 Plus. Also, the Galaxy A01 Core packs just 1GB RAM and a 5+ inch HD display.

The good news is that it ships with Android 10 onboard, so that's a plus. Given its name, we believe this is a downgraded version of Samsung's Galaxy A01, a phone that Verizon added to its offering back in April. It remains to be seen if the A01 Core will make it to the US, but we highly doubt it considering its low specs sheet.

