Unannounced Samsung Galaxy A01 Core looks quite ordinary
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core recently made its way to Google's Play Console and the specs listed aren't that great at all. First off, Samsung chose to include a MediaTek chipset inside, the same that powers the Nokia 1 Plus. Also, the Galaxy A01 Core packs just 1GB RAM and a 5+ inch HD display.
The good news is that it ships with Android 10 onboard, so that's a plus. Given its name, we believe this is a downgraded version of Samsung's Galaxy A01, a phone that Verizon added to its offering back in April. It remains to be seen if the A01 Core will make it to the US, but we highly doubt it considering its low specs sheet.