Samsung Display workers ordered to be quarantined in Vietnam
Samsung is Vietnam's largest foreign investor, and the world's largest OLED screen manufacturer, holding over 90% of the entire market.
We recently reported that an Apple supply partner in Taiwan prepared for decreased production in the upcoming months, while COVID-19 is also expected to delay the manufacturing processes of many other companies' upcoming flagship and 5G smartphones.
Several tech companies took measures towards supporting their customers and various affected groups around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. Apple is letting Apple Card users skip monthly payments without occurring interest, and is donating millions of dollars towards the fight against COVID-19. Samsung began offering door-to-door servicing of their Galaxy products in some regions, encouraging customers to remain safely at home. In addition, Google recently made its Premium Google Meet service free until the end of this year, in an effort to help businesses and schools remain connected.