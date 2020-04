Samsung Display workers ordered to be quarantined in Vietnam

According to Reuters , based on a statement released by the anti-COVID-19 task force of Vietnam's Bac Giang province, a worker at the Samsung Display factory's EQC-SI unit, age 25, had tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.This led to the quarantine of all 44 people in that unit, while the factory, located in the province of Bac Ninh, and buses used for transporting workers have been additionally sprayed with disinfectants. Samsung has confirmed the case, while noting that Samsung Display's production lines in the country have not been affected.Samsung is Vietnam's largest foreign investor, and the world's largest OLED screen manufacturer, holding over 90% of the entire market.Worldwide, most smartphone companies have been experiencing various setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Phone sales hit a 10-year low in sales, as people are increasingly reluctant to update their older smartphones or purchase expensive new flagships due to the financial uncertainty the virus brings.We recently reported that an Apple supply partner in Taiwan prepared for decreased production in the upcoming months, while COVID-19 is also expected to delay the manufacturing processes of many other companies' upcoming flagship and 5G smartphones.Several tech companies took measures towards supporting their customers and various affected groups around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. Apple is letting Apple Card users skip monthly payments without occurring interest, and is donating millions of dollars towards the fight against COVID-19. Samsung began offering door-to-door servicing of their Galaxy products in some regions, encouraging customers to remain safely at home. In addition, Google recently made its Premium Google Meet service free until the end of this year, in an effort to help businesses and schools remain connected.