Apple suppliers prepare for decreased production in upcoming months
Despite this, the Cupertino company has been suffering a significant sales decrease in China, with iPhone sales in particular declining a staggering 75% between the months of January and February. That's especially concerning for the company, considering China is the only country where physical Apple stores have been opened since mid-March, unlike the rest of the world where retail stores remain closed.
With many families needing to remain at home, some without a flow of income, people are understandably difficult to persuade into purchasing expensive flagship phones at this time.
Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his expectations of four new iPhones this fall, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. They're all expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screens, with the Pro models boasting 6GB of memory.
Apple's biggest iPhone manufacturer Foxconn reported a 60% revenue increase for March, suggesting that it's getting back to its normal working capacity, and will likely be up to the task when production of the new iPhones begins.