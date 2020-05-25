Samsung brings three new accessibility features to Bixby Vision

Samsung continues to bet on Bixby, its home-brew virtual assistant embedded in many Galaxy devices. As such, three new accessibility features have just been added to Bixby Vision, Samsung's take on Google's Lens feature.
Accessibility features like Quick Reader, Scene Describer, and Color Detector have been specifically designed to help individual with visual impairments make better use of their Galaxy devices.
Judging by what they can do, all three accessibility features seem equally useful. For example, Quick Reader can read out written text in real-time, a massive improvement aimed at users with visual impairments. It can also recognize more than 1,000 common objects and items and supports 57 languages.
Scene Describer does exactly what its name suggests – it offers users descriptions of images like captured scenes and downloaded pictures, thus making it easier to users to identify and navigate through obstacles.
Finally, Color Detector identifies colors for those who can't distinguish between them. It uses the camera of the phone to scan the object and then informs users of the color of the item that has just been scanned. The new feature can discern between 33 different colors for the moment.
All three accessibility features announced
by Samsung are now available on Galaxy devices featuring the Bixby virtual assistant with Bixby Vision 3.5 and above. Quick Reader and Color Detector are widely available, but Scene Describer is limited to a few markets for the time being.
