Rumors point towards a lighter Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly weigh 254 grams, 17 grams less than its predecessor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may well be lighter than its predecessor. This information was leaked via Twitter by user IceUniverse, a prominent tipster with a proven track record concerning Samsung products.

In the original tweet, Ice Universe specifies that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will weigh around 254 grams. Compared to the previous-generation Fold (which came in at about 271), this is a net decrease of 17 grams.

While this does not seem like a major change, the Galaxy Fold has always been notorious for how clunky the device feels, especially when folded. The foldable’s thickness coupled with its massive weight (far surpassing even that of smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max) make the Fold one of the bulkiest smartphones out there.

Therefore, any reduction in either thickness or weight that puts the Galaxy Z Fold 4 more in line with other big smartphones is welcome. Even if 17 grams do not seem like a big deal, they are bound to make a difference when the device is being handled for prolonged periods of time.

Given this latest rumor, we cannot help but ask - is there anything we don’t know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at this point? Thus far, leaks have uncovered the supposed design changes, aspect ratio tweaks, crease improvements and even the full technical specifications.

Of course, all of the information above still falls into the realm of speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, the rumors up to this point paint a very interesting picture of what we can expect from Samsung’s next big foldable.

We are still some months away from the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s official announcement, which is expected around August. Given that the device has already entered mass production, it is quite possible that most of what we know thus far holds true. Eventually, all will be revealed - in time.
