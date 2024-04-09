Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Reputable tipster who spills the beans on flagships shows himself (kind of)

By
Android
"Is that Digital Chat Station in the flesh?" is the question many have been asking themselves recently. He kind of showed himself!

Right now, I'm sure most of you are asking the follow-up question – "Who, or what, is Digital Chat Station"?

In the wonderful world of mobile technology, rumors and leaks are an integral part of the news landscape – we can't rely solely on companies to announce their products. Apart from being boring, this would cause a major anxiety rash. Imagine not hearing any details – not even rumors – about the next iPhone or the next Galaxy S Ultra model for a whole year.

So, rumors, leaks and speculations – if they're sensible enough and are not completely off the hook – are dear to any tech-savvy person.

In the mobile tech-related landscape, some are "insiders", like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who seems to know all things Apple months and years in advance, and others are "tipsters", some of whom are anonymous.

When it comes to Chinese phone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, vivo (and more), it's safe to say that nobody has a more solid reputation in the rumor-pulling art than the person (or persons?) behind the Digital Chat Station account. If you're after the flagships from the Far East, you've probably come across one or two of Digital Chat Station's predictions on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

For example, it was none other than DCS (Digital Chat Station) who predicted that Qualcomm was going to change the name of its flagship application processor in 2021 from the expected Snapdragon 898 to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also, he spilled the beans on the OnePlus 12 and how it was going to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 months before the official launch (he got that right, too).

Now, there's a 3-minute video in the DCS account and it features a man in a LED digital mask that hides his face completely. According to another industry tipster (@That_Kartikey) He's talking to Redmi's General Manager Wang Teng Thomas. That's the first time DCS has shown himself – if that's really him – albeit faceless.

Apparently, the two men in the video discussing the Redmi Turbo 3 that's about to launch in China in mere hours on April 10:


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

