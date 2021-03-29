Razer’s RGB face mask Project Hazel will see the light of day

Also Read:

Project Hazel takes the face mask design and infuses it with RGB lights, batteries, speakers, and microphones. The mask sports futuristic looks with a transparent front cover (to let people see when you're happy or sad), and a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice.Of course, those RGB lights on the active filters are meant to lure gamers and alike but the idea that people would actually understand you under a face mask could make this product successful among other demographics too. Project Hazel uses an active ventilation system that is as effective as an N95 medical mask - it can filter 95 percent of airborne particles.The filters can be sanitized with UV light from the charging box and reused, while the air-tight seal makes sure your glasses won’t fog when you breathe. Pricewise, we can see this thing going for as high as $100, as looking like Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat doesn’t come cheap. There’s no official release date at the moment, so stay tuned for more information.