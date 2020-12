Razer debuts Hammerhead True Wireless Pro noise-canceling earphones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







The hybrid active noise-cancelation (ANC) uses two separate microphones to counter any noise it detects from outside and inside the Comply foam tips further improves sound insulation. There’s a quick attention mode that allows you to get a “glimpse” of your sound surroundings and it’s done via the touch-sensitive controls . You can use various touch patterns to control your music and calls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.







If you plan to use these earphones for gaming, though, Razer has a nice feature - low-latency mode. You can activate Gaming Mode to boost the earbuds’ wireless performance and bring the latency down to 60ms which really helps if you play competitively. You get 4 hours of battery life from the earphones themselves, and you can add another 16 hours via the charging case. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones are available for $199 . The(ANC) uses two separate microphones to counter any noise it detects from outside and inside the earbuds , while the wide selection offurther improves sound insulation. There’s athat allows you to get a “glimpse” of your sound surroundings and it’s done via the. You can use various touch patterns to control your music and calls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.If you plan to use these earphones for gaming, though, Razer has a nice feature - low-latency mode. You can activate Gaming Mode to boost the earbuds’ wireless performance and bring the latency down towhich really helps if you play competitively. You getof battery life from the earphones themselves, and you can add anothervia the charging case. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones are available for

Razer’s endeavor in wireless audio technology continues, this time with a noise-canceling twist. After the company introduced the wonderful overhead Razer Opus earlier this year, now it seems that the time has come for Razer to offer the same noise-canceling technology in an in-ear format. Enter the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro.These earpieces come with some really nice features and even if you’re not into gaming (as Razer is mostly known for its gaming peripherals) you should still check them out. The THX certification brings a “high-fidelity” audio experience with specific attention to frequency range and response.