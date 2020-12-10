Razer debuts Hammerhead True Wireless Pro noise-canceling earphones
The hybrid active noise-cancelation (ANC) uses two separate microphones to counter any noise it detects from outside and inside the earbuds, while the wide selection of Comply foam tips further improves sound insulation. There’s a quick attention mode that allows you to get a “glimpse” of your sound surroundings and it’s done via the touch-sensitive controls. You can use various touch patterns to control your music and calls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.
If you plan to use these earphones for gaming, though, Razer has a nice feature - low-latency mode. You can activate Gaming Mode to boost the earbuds’ wireless performance and bring the latency down to 60ms which really helps if you play competitively. You get 4 hours of battery life from the earphones themselves, and you can add another 16 hours via the charging case. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones are available for $199.