Razer brings Kishi universal game controller to the iPhone

A couple of months ago, Razer surprised Android gamers with the Kishi universal gaming controller
. Now all the angry iPhone users can take a deep breath and calm down because Razer is bringing the cool controller to the iPhone. Kishi offers a low-latency gaming experience that Razer labels as "console-level". This is achieved by opting for a direct connection to the iPhone via the lightning port, rather than sticking with a conventional wireless connection.
Kishi offers an unprecedented level of precision in mobile gaming, due to its wide range of face and multi-function buttons. Two clickable analog sticks give players smooth control, while the 8-way D-pad takes charge of one-click actions. Two analog triggers and two bumper buttons complete the ergonomics for a complete gaming experience.
Kishi supports a wide variety of iPhone models, including the iPhone 6
+, 6s+, 7+, 8+, iPhone X
, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11
, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max. If the phone's battery starts to run low during a gaming session, Kishi can work in "pass through" charging mode - just hook up a charging cable to the controller and it will charge your phone while you're gaming. Razer Kishi for iPhone is available for $99.99 via Razer Store
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!