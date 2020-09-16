Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Accessories iOS Apple

Razer brings Kishi universal game controller to the iPhone

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 16, 2020, 3:30 AM
Razer brings Kishi universal game controller to the iPhone
A couple of months ago, Razer surprised Android gamers with the Kishi universal gaming controller. Now all the angry iPhone users can take a deep breath and calm down because Razer is bringing the cool controller to the iPhone. Kishi offers a low-latency gaming experience that Razer labels as "console-level". This is achieved by opting for a direct connection to the iPhone via the lightning port, rather than sticking with a conventional wireless connection. 

Kishi offers an unprecedented level of precision in mobile gaming, due to its wide range of face and multi-function buttons. Two clickable analog sticks give players smooth control, while the 8-way D-pad takes charge of one-click actions. Two analog triggers and two bumper buttons complete the ergonomics for a complete gaming experience. 

Kishi supports a wide variety of iPhone models, including the iPhone 6+, 6s+, 7+, 8+, iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max. If the phone's battery starts to run low during a gaming session, Kishi can work in "pass through" charging mode - just hook up a charging cable to the controller and it will charge your phone while you're gaming. Razer Kishi for iPhone is available for $99.99 via Razer Store.



