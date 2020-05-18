MediaTek working to bring wider 5G smartphone adoption with its latest Dimensity 820 SoC
What’s more, the new processor will also support 5G and 4G LTE to run simultaneously, while software allows to allocate the right amount of spectrum to each of those two technologies dynamically, based on demand. Additionally, the processor will support the most advanced sub-6GHz 5G technology, but built into an upper mid-range processor, instead of a flagship-oriented SoC.
The Dimensity 820 seems like a pretty powerful SoC with built-in 5G support, that can rival Snapdragon 765. Unfortunately, MediaTek’s announcement does not include a release date, but we might expect the processor to soon see the light from device vendors such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Motorola.