MediaTek working to bring wider 5G smartphone adoption with its latest Dimensity 820 SoC

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 18, 2020, 3:38 AM
Recently, we reported about MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ processor and now the company announces another interesting SoC, but this time it will influence a wider 5G adoption, as it is reportedly an upper-mid-ranger, and it also offers support for dual sim.

Engadget reports that the new Dimensity 820 processor strives to make 5G accessible for more phones, not only flagship-grade devices. According to their announcement, the new chip comes with a new technology of carrier aggregation, which allows seamless changes between areas with different coverage of 5G. It allows higher average speeds, and additionally, it’s said that without the technology, users usually experience low performances when they transition between two connections.

What’s more, the new processor will also support 5G and 4G LTE to run simultaneously, while software allows to allocate the right amount of spectrum to each of those two technologies dynamically, based on demand. Additionally, the processor will support the most advanced sub-6GHz 5G technology, but built into an upper mid-range processor, instead of a flagship-oriented SoC.

The Dimensity 820 seems like a pretty powerful SoC with built-in 5G support, that can rival Snapdragon 765. Unfortunately, MediaTek’s announcement does not include a release date, but we might expect the processor to soon see the light from device vendors such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Motorola.

