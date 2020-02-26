Here are all the Snapdragon 865 smartphones that are coming soon
But plans and predictions about 5G aren’t as exciting as new, powerful phones, that we can get our hands on pretty soon. Thankfully, among all the other releases, Qualcomm included a list of Snapdragon 865 smartphones that are part of the chip's first wave for 2020. We have the list below and some comments about it after:
Snapdragon 865 phones that are already out or coming out soon
- Black Shark 3
- FCNT arrows 5G
- iQOO 3
- Legion Gaming Phone
- Nubia Red Magic 5G
- OPPO Find X2
- realme X50 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- ROG Phone 3
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
- Sharp AQUOS R5G
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone
- Xiaomi Mi 10* and Mi 10 Pro
- ZenFone 7
- ZTE Axon 10s Pro
Some of the devices you’re already familiar with, Samsung’s S20 family, Sony’s new Xperia 1 and Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro. But we also have a few devices that are yet to be officially announced.
With the Snapdragon 865 being as powerful as it is, it’s no wonder that it’s the preferred choice for gaming phones. And while the third generations of Xiaomi’s Black Shark and Asus’s ROG Phone were almost a given, this year, we’ll see a new player enter the stage.
Lenovo’s Legion Gaming Phone will directly compete with the other two devices and it will be interesting to see what the newcomer will offer besides the Snapdragon 865 chip.
At a glance, it’s obvious what the current trend for high-end phones is right now: Pro and 5G. But that list is far from complete. Qualcomm says there are currently at least 70 phones in different states of development that will have the 865.
Some notable omissions from the list (likely on purpose) are the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as Google’s Pixel 5 and 5 XL. The OnePlus 8 series is expected as early as March and yet it seems the company prefers to keep things quiet for the time being. The Pixels, on the other hand, aren’t due until Fall, which will put them in the second wave of Snapdragon 865 phones.
There will be plenty of phones to choose from if you want top performance, that’s for sure. The good news is that while some are $1,000 and above, others will cost about half that.
