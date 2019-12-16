What is your favorite phone of 2019?

Polls

Dec 16, 2019
It's already December on the calendar, the shopping fever seems to have just settled after a crazy Black Friday and as the year has almost zipped by, this is a great moment in time to take a retrospective look back at everything new and noteworthy on the phone arena.

In this article, we will do one thing: list all the major phones launched in 2019, and ask you a simple question: which one did YOU think was the best phone of the year?

Which phone won YOUR heart in 2019 and why?


Would you give that award to the new iPhones? Or the futuristic Galaxy Fold? What about the cheap, but great Pixel 3a? Or the gaming extraordinaire Asus Rog Phone II?

We have listed all the major flagships launched throughout the years and we hope to see you cast your votes and also let us know your reasons for picking the phone that you have picked. What did you like about it? Share your experience in the comments, cast your votes, and may the best phone win!

Vote

Comments

aleksey4738
aleksey4738

Posts: 15; Member since: Apr 27, 2013

Love or hate Apple it’s time to admit that the iPhone 11 Pro/Max is the most solid phone ever and best of 2019.

posted on 1 hour ago

Vancetastic
Vancetastic

Posts: 1801; Member since: May 17, 2017

I didn't like it, so I guess you're wrong. Sorry about that.

posted on 1 hour ago

umaru-chan
umaru-chan

Posts: 373; Member since: Apr 27, 2017

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best.

posted on 1 hour ago

Tizo101
Tizo101

Posts: 620; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

Yes but it seems more ppl think note 10 plus is a beast

posted on 18 min ago

Vancetastic
Vancetastic

Posts: 1801; Member since: May 17, 2017

Nope.

posted on 5 min ago

Priyam009
Priyam009

Posts: 67; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

No match against Samsung Note 10+ better you admit that yourself

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
User123456789

Posts: 1218; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Now they need headphone jack, remove notch , change camera layout , put gorilla glass again, provide 4K HDR video or 6K, QHD or 4K on Max.

posted on 1 hour ago

cmdacos
cmdacos

Posts: 4336; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Most solid iPhone.... FTFY

posted on 1 hour ago

Xavier1415
Xavier1415

Posts: 226; Member since: Feb 26, 2012

No lol

posted on 1 hour ago

burkett375
burkett375

Posts: 52; Member since: Dec 19, 2017

The best phone is missing from the poll...Oneplus 7 Pro!

posted on 1 hour ago

s_boy
s_boy

Posts: 29; Member since: Nov 30, 2013

Exactly, mine is still beasting it!

posted on 1 hour ago

adebayo0969
adebayo0969

Posts: 3; Member since: Jun 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the best phone of 2019

posted on 1 hour ago

dnomadic
dnomadic

Posts: 446; Member since: Feb 20, 2015

Depends on what you are looking for... I personally like the software experience on the Pixel. Especially after turning off the Radar (for the battery life). Camera also is a joy . I have had Iphone 11 pro Max and the Note 10 Plus. 1. Pixel 2.phone 3. Note (though the note is the most complete phone, but execution can be sloppy and jerky in comparison to Pixel and iphone and Camera is a half step down (though video is better than pixel)) NOT A FAN OF THE ONE PUS 7PRO

posted on 1 hour ago

Ichimoku
Ichimoku

Posts: 180; Member since: Nov 18, 2018

the regular Pro version of iPhone 11 is my favourite phone so far.

posted on 1 hour ago

cmdacos
cmdacos

Posts: 4336; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Note 10+. No contest. My iPhone 11 has great battery life (3 to 4 days of non-use) but giving a phone the weight of a brick just get that battery life shows Apple doesn't have the engineering and design down. Plus the physical phone design is incredibly dated.

posted on 1 hour ago

DFranch
DFranch

Posts: 559; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

Well, Since you didn't include the Oneplus 7 Pro I selected the 7t Pro.

posted on 1 hour ago

jaidhakne
jaidhakne

Posts: 15; Member since: May 04, 2016

Crown goes to Samsung but still I prefer pixel XL

posted on 44 min ago

vasra
vasra

Posts: 132; Member since: Feb 27, 2014

What is the best phone? The phone that fits YOUR needs for YOUR budget the BEST and gives YOU the most enjoyment and usable life. Everything else is just childlish bickering.

posted on 36 min ago

jellmoo
jellmoo

Posts: 2662; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

I went with the Pixel 3a XL. It gets the fundamentals just right: good camera, nice display, snappy performance, excellent battery life, reasonable price. No gimmicks, just a solid experience.

posted on 15 min ago

Tizo101
Tizo101

Posts: 620; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

Please make a similar poll but for midrangers

posted on 15 min ago

libra89
libra89

Posts: 2321; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

S10e is my favorite because of its existence being smaller than the XS and Pixel 4 and a great smaller phone.

posted on 3 min ago

