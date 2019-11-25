Niantic increases Pokemon GO storage limit
Last year, Niantic increased the Pokemon GO storage limit from 1,500 to 2,000, and once again to 2,500 several months ago. Well, it looks like many players have already hit that limit forcing Niantic to further expand storage limit.
In case you're wondering how much it will cost you to hit the 3,000 Pokemon limit, you can do the math considering 200 Pokecoins will get you 50 slots (Pokemon or items). Of course, you can buy Pokecoins for real money or get them via in-game rewards and bonuses.
