Niantic increases Pokemon GO storage limit

Great news for Pokemon GO players, especially veterans who've played the game for a very long time, as Niantic has just announced another limit storage increase for its mobile game. This means that Trainers will now be able to catch and store no less than 3,000 Pokemon without having to transfer any of them.Keep in mind that you will still have to pay for the extra storage space, just like you did until now. Pokemon GO has a free storage limit of 300 Pokemon and 350 items, but you can purchase additional storage space up to 3,000 Pokemon and 2,500 items.Last year, Niantic increased the Pokemon GO storage limit from 1,500 to 2,000, and once again to 2,500 several months ago. Well, it looks like many players have already hit that limit forcing Niantic to further expand storage limit.In case you're wondering how much it will cost you to hit the 3,000 Pokemon limit, you can do the math considering 200 Pokecoins will get you 50 slots (Pokemon or items). Of course, you can buy Pokecoins for real money or get them via in-game rewards and bonuses.