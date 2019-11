Pokemon GO players can now add PokeStops with Niantic Wayfarer

Niantic Wayfarer somewhat upgrades the regular process of adding PokeStops and Gyms, which was never quick or easy. Hopefully, thanks to the new feature, Pokemon GO players living in areas with few locations will no longer have to travel great distances for a PokeStop or Gym.

Niantic teased a couple of new gameplay features that Pokemon GO players will get in the coming months, and one of them is now going live across all platforms. The developers announced earlier today the rollout of Niantic Wayfarer, a dedicated tool that helps Pokemon GO players determine PokeStops and Gyms.More importantly, Niantic Wayfarer lets level 40 players all over the world submit PokeStop and Gym nominations within Pokemon GO, a nifty feature that will certainly help players in the long run.