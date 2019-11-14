Pokemon GO players can now add PokeStops with Niantic Wayfarer
More importantly, Niantic Wayfarer lets level 40 players all over the world submit PokeStop and Gym nominations within Pokemon GO, a nifty feature that will certainly help players in the long run.
We hope that the launch of Wayfarer, and the global expansion of PokéStop and Gym nominations, will help in our continued efforts to create an engaging experience worldwide and give Trainers like you the opportunity to shape Pokemon GO.
Niantic Wayfarer somewhat upgrades the regular process of adding PokeStops and Gyms, which was never quick or easy. Hopefully, thanks to the new feature, Pokemon GO players living in areas with few locations will no longer have to travel great distances for a PokeStop or Gym.
1 Comment
1. Alcyone
Posts: 540; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on yesterday, 3:15 PM 0
