Pokemon GO players can now add PokeStops with Niantic Wayfarer

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 14, 2019, 1:47 PM
Pokemon GO players can now add PokeStops with Niantic Wayfarer
Niantic teased a couple of new gameplay features that Pokemon GO players will get in the coming months, and one of them is now going live across all platforms. The developers announced earlier today the rollout of Niantic Wayfarer, a dedicated tool that helps Pokemon GO players determine PokeStops and Gyms.

More importantly, Niantic Wayfarer lets level 40 players all over the world submit PokeStop and Gym nominations within Pokemon GO, a nifty feature that will certainly help players in the long run.

We hope that the launch of Wayfarer, and the global expansion of PokéStop and Gym nominations, will help in our continued efforts to create an engaging experience worldwide and give Trainers like you the opportunity to shape Pokemon GO.

Niantic Wayfarer somewhat upgrades the regular process of adding PokeStops and Gyms, which was never quick or easy. Hopefully, thanks to the new feature, Pokemon GO players living in areas with few locations will no longer have to travel great distances for a PokeStop or Gym.

Alcyone
1. Alcyone

Posts: 540; Member since: May 10, 2018

Level 40 requirement and questionnaire is bs.

posted on yesterday, 3:15 PM

