Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

FCC visit by the Pixel Watch 2 curiously fails to mention a rumored new feature

Google Wearables Wear
FCC report for the Pixel Watch 2 curiously fails to mention a rumored new feature
We expect Google to introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October which is only a month and a half away. At the same event, we should see the Pixel Watch 2 unveiled. Last week, we passed along a leaked video that was part of a promo for the Pixel 8 Pro. The video mentioned a new feature called "Audio Magic Eraser" which allows a user to remove certain unwanted sounds from a video.

And now comes word that three Pixel Watch 2 variants have visited the FCC (via 9to5Google). G4TSL is the model that uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The FCC certification papers for this model revealed that Google tested four straps for the timepiece:

  • Strap 1 – Plastic active strap
  • Strap 2 – Metal mesh strap
  • Strap 3 – Metal link strap
  • Strap 4 – Metal slim strap
Version GC3G8 of the Pixel Watch 2 supports LTE Bands 5 and 7. The U.S. cellular model of the Pixel Watch 2 will be version GD2WG which supports LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71.

Interestingly, missing from the FCC report is any mention of the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) feature that is supposed to be part of the Pixel Watch 2. The inclusion of UWB would allow the Pixel Watch 2 to be part of Google's improved Find My Device Network when it launches. With UWB, those using the Pixel Watch 2 looking to find a lost, missing, or stolen item that has a (yet to be announced) Google item tracker attached to it can receive precise directions on where to find the misplaced item.


Additionally, UWB can also help the Pixel Watch be used as a digital car key. BMW currently supports this technology while other automakers like GM, Honda, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are also reportedly getting involved.

Even if UWB is disabled at the time of the Pixel Watch 2's launch and needs to be activated down the road, it still would need to be certified by the FCC. With no word in the FCC report about UWB in the Pixel Watch 2, it is completely unclear whether this was an oversight by the Feds, or the earlier rumors about its presence in the Pixel Watch 2 were off base.

The Pixel Watch 2 would have had to visit the FCC at some point before its U.S. release and now Google can cross this off its to-do list.

The Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly have Wear OS 4 pre-installed and will keep the big-bezeled circular 1.2-inch OLED panel with a 384 x 384 resolution. Last year, the display was sourced from China's BOE while the Pixel Watch 2's screen will be produced by Samsung Display. The chip driving the timepiece will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. This will be a major improvement over the graybeard Exynos 9110, a chip from 2018 that was used to drive the 2022 OG Pixel Watch.

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is now much more affordable at Amazon UK
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is now much more affordable at Amazon UK
FCC visit by the Pixel Watch 2 curiously fails to mention a rumored new feature
FCC visit by the Pixel Watch 2 curiously fails to mention a rumored new feature
Video shows how OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's display has an innovation the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't
Video shows how OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's display has an innovation the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't
The iPad was the tablet market's lone bright spot during the second-quarter
The iPad was the tablet market's lone bright spot during the second-quarter
Using the Exynos 2400 on the Galaxy S24 line might be the only good option Samsung has
Using the Exynos 2400 on the Galaxy S24 line might be the only good option Samsung has
Thieves outsmart the AirTag, sending Vancouver woman on a meaningless hunt
Thieves outsmart the AirTag, sending Vancouver woman on a meaningless hunt
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless