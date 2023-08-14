FCC visit by the Pixel Watch 2 curiously fails to mention a rumored new feature

Strap 1 – Plastic active strap

Strap 2 – Metal mesh strap

Strap 3 – Metal link strap

Strap 4 – Metal slim strap

Version GC3G8 of the Pixel Watch 2 supports LTE Bands 5 and 7. The U.S. cellular model of the Pixel Watch 2 will be version GD2WG which supports LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71.





Interestingly, missing from the FCC report is any mention of the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) feature that is supposed to be part of the Pixel Watch 2. The inclusion of UWB would allow the Pixel Watch 2 to be part of Google's improved Find My Device Network when it launches. With UWB, those using the Pixel Watch 2 looking to find a lost, missing, or stolen item that has a (yet to be announced) Google item tracker attached to it can receive precise directions on where to find the misplaced item.









Additionally, UWB can also help the Pixel Watch be used as a digital car key. BMW currently supports this technology while other automakers like GM, Honda, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are also reportedly getting involved.





Even if UWB is disabled at the time of the Pixel Watch 2's launch and needs to be activated down the road, it still would need to be certified by the FCC. With no word in the FCC report about UWB in the Pixel Watch 2, it is completely unclear whether this was an oversight by the Feds, or the earlier rumors about its presence in the Pixel Watch 2 were off base.







The Pixel Watch 2 would have had to visit the FCC at some point before its U.S. release and now Google can cross this off its to-do list.





The Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly have Wear OS 4 pre-installed and will keep the big-bezeled circular 1.2-inch OLED panel with a 384 x 384 resolution. Last year, the display was sourced from China's BOE while the Pixel Watch 2's screen will be produced by Samsung Display. The chip driving the timepiece will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. This will be a major improvement over the graybeard Exynos 9110, a chip from 2018 that was used to drive the 2022 OG Pixel Watch.

