Pixel 9 Pro owner mocked by Google after they complained of camera bar coming off

The Pixel 9 series may not have sold well enough to make Google dethrone the industry bigwigs yet, but it did help the company break internal sales records, which is impressive. The last thing the company would want is negative publicity, but for that, it will have to show some sensitivity when dealing with dissatisfied customers, such as a Pixel 9 Pro customer who has complained about the camera bar coming off.

As first reported on by Android Police, Reddit user MohiFlaz bought their Pixel 9 Pro three months back and they diligently put it in a case with a screen protector within the first hour of ownership. They also handled the phone with care and it was never dropped or abused in any way. Despite that gentle handling and cautious attitude, the phone's camera bar has started separating from the phone.

Google pixel 9 pro. 3 months old has been in a case with a screen protector since hour one of ownership. Never dropped or damaged in any way. Camera bar is separating from phone.

I contacted Google support and they said congratulations on your new phone. You've owned it for over 90 days, enjoy it.
MohiFlaz, Reddit user, January 2025

Google has handled the incident in the worst way possible. When they contacted Google support, they were apparently told that the company couldn't help them, as the phone had been in their possession for more than 90 days.

Google allows customers to return products within 15 days from the time they received them. Pixel phones come with a one-year warranty and if they become defective on their own, Google promises repair or replacement.

Since MohiFlaz claims that they didn't do anything to damage the phone, Google support should guided them about obtaining warranty service instead of brushing them off. Even if the affected user somehow puts up with the dislodged camera bar, it could affect the phone's water resistance, which could lead to more problems down the road.

While this does not appear to be a widespread problem, a similar issue was reported by another Pixel 9 Pro user in October. That person complained of the lenses fogging up and the camera bar detaching without any provocation. Google treated that unit as a return and they were not charged for a new unit.
Anam Hamid
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless