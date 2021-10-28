Notification Center

Articles Google

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life falls short of Galaxy S21 Ultra, but not by much

Victor Hristov
By
0
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life tested
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google's big moment. The two phones combine Google's first own chip called Tensor, the first new main camera sensor on a Pixel in years, and all of that helped by the biggest batteries ever included in the series.

So what is battery life on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro?

We have just completed our trifecta of battery tests that all phones here go through and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life results are in!

Pixel phones battery size evolution


But first, let's take a quick look at the evolution of the Google Pixel family. Google ventured into smaller phones last year, only to come back to making bigger phones in 2021 with larger screens, and here is how battery size on the Pixels has evolved.

Screen sizeBattery size
Pixel 6 Pro6.7", 1440p at 120Hz5003 mAh
Pixel 66.4", 1080p at 90Hz4614 mAh
Pixel 56.0", 1080p at 90Hz4080 mAh
Pixel 5a6.3", 1080p at 60Hz4680 mAh
Pixel 4 XL6.3", 1440p at 90Hz3700 mAh
Pixel 45.7", 1080p at 90Hz2800 mAh

At 5,000mAh, the Pixel 6 Pro matches the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has solid battery life, so that's a great start. But let's take a look at the battery test results, shall we?

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery test: Web browsing


Browsing test 120Hz Higher is better Browsing test 90Hz (hours) Higher is better
Google Pixel 6 Pro 13h 13 min
 No data
Google Pixel 6 No data
 14h 8 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 18h 52 min
 No data
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 14h 44 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 14h 43 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 10h 50 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 47 min
 No data
View all

The Pixel 6 Pro scored a bit lower than the Pixel 6 on our web browsing test, and that's interesting as it shows that even with a smaller battery, the Pixel 6 can be more power efficient thanks to its lower resolution display and lower, 90Hz refresh rate.

Still, the difference between the two is not huge and their score ranks above the average for this test. The Pixel 6 Pro scores about an hour and a half lower than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, so it holds that middle ground between the S21 Ultra and S21 Plus in terms of battery life, while the regular Pixel 6 actually ranks very close to the S21 Ultra.

The new iPhone 13 Pro series with their recent battery life improvements last a bit longer than the Pixels too.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery test: YouTube video streaming


name
hours Higher is better
Google Pixel 6 Pro
9h 10 min
Google Pixel 6
11h
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10h 23 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8h 26 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8h 52 min
Samsung Galaxy S21+
8h 27 min
Samsung Galaxy S21
7h 36 min
View all

Our second test, non-stop YouTube video streaming, shows that Google has made some optimizations to video playback and both these phones score excellent here.
Again, the smaller Pixel 6 actually outlasts the Pixel 6 Pro by quite a bit: the Pixel 6 lasts 11 hours, compared to 9 hours and 10 minutes on the 6 Pro.

And 11 hours on the Pixel 6 actually is a better score than most phones that we have ever tested, beating even the iPhone 13 Pro Max, so great showing. The Pixel 6 Pro manages to beat the Galaxy S21 Ultra on this test, but just by a bit.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery test: 3D Gaming


3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 90Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Google Pixel 6 Pro No data
 No data
 4h 19 min
Google Pixel 6 No data
 6h 7 min
 No data
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max No data
 No data
 10h 29 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro No data
 No data
 8h 5 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min
 No data
 5h 3 min
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min
 No data
 6h 5 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 9 min
 No data
 4h 14 min
View all

Finally, our 3D gaming test has a quite intense 3D game running and stressing the GPU in particular. Interestingly, the Pixels both did not fare well on this test at all.
The Pixel 6 Pro in particular seems to have taken the biggest hit to battery life, lasting only 4 hours and 19 minutes, while the smaller Pixel 6 again outlasted its Pro sibling by nearly 2 hours.
But even the score of the regular Pixel 6 only compares to the Galaxy S21+ rather than the S21 Ultra, and the new iPhone 13 Pro series outlast the Pixel by a mile on this test.

Conclusion



Overall, we are content with battery life on these new Google Pixels.The most interesting takeaway from our testing is how the smaller Pixel 6 — despite its tinier battery — outlasted the Pro on all of the tests. But in our daily use, the Pixel 6 Pro would still easily last a full day, and even a bit more.

It's not quite as good as the S21 Ultra, and it's definitely not on the same level as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it won't force you to look for a charger before the end of the day.And what are your impressions with battery life on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Are you happy with how long these phones last you? Let us know in the comments section below!

