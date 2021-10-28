Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life falls short of Galaxy S21 Ultra, but not by much





Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery test: 3D Gaming





3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 90Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Google Pixel 6 Pro No data

No data

4h 19 min

Google Pixel 6 No data

6h 7 min

No data

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max No data

No data

10h 29 min

Apple iPhone 13 Pro No data

No data

8h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min

No data

5h 3 min

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min

No data

6h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 9 min

No data

4h 14 min

Conclusion









It's not quite as good as the S21 Ultra, and it's definitely not on the same level as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it won't force you to look for a charger before the end of the day.And what are your impressions with battery life on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Are you happy with how long these phones last you? Let us know in the comments section below!