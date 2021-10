Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life falls short of Galaxy S21 Ultra, but not by much

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery test: 3D Gaming





3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 90Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Google Pixel 6 Pro No data

No data

4h 19 min

Google Pixel 6 No data

6h 7 min

No data

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max No data

No data

10h 29 min

Apple iPhone 13 Pro No data

No data

8h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min

No data

5h 3 min

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min

No data

6h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 9 min

No data

4h 14 min

Conclusion









It's not quite as good as the S21 Ultra, and it's definitely not on the same level as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it won't force you to look for a charger before the end of the day.And what are your impressions with battery life on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Are you happy with how long these phones last you? Let us know in the comments section below!

And 11 hours on the Pixel 6 actually is a better score than most phones that we have ever tested, beating even the iPhone 13 Pro Max , so great showing. The Pixel 6 Pro manages to beat the Galaxy S21 Ultra on this test, but just by a bit.Finally, our 3D gaming test has a quite intense 3D game running and stressing the GPU in particular. Interestingly, the Pixels both did not fare well on this test at all.The Pixel 6 Pro in particular seems to have taken the biggest hit to battery life, lasting only 4 hours and 19 minutes, while the smaller Pixel 6 again outlasted its Pro sibling by nearly 2 hours.But even the score of the regular Pixel 6 only compares to the Galaxy S21+ rather than the S21 Ultra, and the new iPhone 13 Pro series outlast the Pixel by a mile on this test.Overall, we are content with battery life on these new Google Pixels.The most interesting takeaway from our testing is how the smaller Pixel 6 — despite its tinier battery — outlasted the Pro on all of the tests. But in our daily use, the Pixel 6 Pro would still easily last a full day, and even a bit more.