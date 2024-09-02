Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Phones replacing cards as hotel room keys

Phones replacing cards as hotel room keys
Big hotel chains like Marriott or Hilton are increasingly experimenting with the next hotel room key innovation. After plastic key cards replaced actual physical keys, it is now the turn of the digital key in your smartphone to shine.

The chains are now demanding that their franchisees install door locks capable of digital room keys, tips CNBC, though the process of replacing all locks with compatible ones will take time.

Several large hotel chains, whose apps are most likely to support digital keys, are beginning to require that hotel franchise owner to install new door locks as part of updated brand standards.
Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power, August '24


In addition, people who are given the option to use digital keys instead of a plastic card to access their hotel room feel safer, as it feels more private and updates can be pushed immediately to the respective app.

Video Thumbnail

That feeling is rather subjective, though. According to Lee Clark, a cyber threat intelligence production manager at the Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), "keyless systems can introduce entirely new threat vectors for hotel security operations to manage."

If hotel chains start requiring additional security measures from their guests who use their app as a digital key manager, such as multi-factor authentication, this would basically kill the convenience and ease of use that such keys bring.

In addition, "transitioning to digital and keyless lock systems carries a significant cost in equipment, installation, maintenance, and security," says Clark, while old habits die hard, and only 14% of the people who have the digital key option have used it.

Still, the convenience of using your phone as a key instead of fiddling with a plastic key card can't be overstates, and offers much superior user experience, so "traditional hotel room keys are staring down the end of their existence," say hospitality industry analysts.
Daniel Petrov
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

