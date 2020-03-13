PhoneSoap sanitizer sales explode, how long does coronavirus stay on phone surfaces?









One of our suggestions was that wonderful Shark Tank success story - the PhoneSoap UV bath that can kill bacteria and viruses while charging your handset. Now in its PhoneSoap 3 reincarnation already, the gadget has seen copious use in the office in the last few weeks, and the CEO reported that sales have doubled already. Given that we scroll more than a 600 feet distance each day on our screens, and the fact that phones are basically an extension of our palms, those disinfecting tips are certainly coming in handy, especially in areas where that nasty cold called COVID-19 is present.













How long does coronavirus stay on the surface of your phone display or case?





Now, to the most pressing question, does my phone's surface present a coronavirus threat? The answer is not on its own, as germs are always languishing there for your immune system to take care of.





It, however, depends on whether you have contact with people that carry the COVID-19 strain and common surfaces they may have touched with unwashed hands or sneezed on. You can then pick up the germ unwittingly, and smear it all over your handset with usage.





Aerosol and surface stability of HCoV-19 (SARS-CoV-2) compared to SARS-CoV-1 " How long it stays there depends on the case material, too, as per the new " research preprint (PDF) posted in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).





Here's how long can the coronavirus last on your phone display surface, frame, or stay on your case (at 68 degrees):





2-3 days on glass, metal and ceramics

Up to 5 days on plastics

Up to 4 days on wood

Less than 8 hours on latex

2-8 hours on aluminum

13 hours on steel is the median half-life estimate for HCoV-19

16 hours on polypropylene





As you can see, detectable traces of the HCoV-19 coronavirus strain can stay on phone's surfaces for days, so word to the wise - clean, sanitize, disinfect your handset as often as you can if you have contact with coronavirus carriers or areas where it is present.