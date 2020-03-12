The Samsung Sanitizing Service fights coronavirus by disinfecting your phone for free
But personal hygiene also extends to your phone since it’s the thing that’s in your hands most often (probably right now!). So you have to clean your phone properly as well. We just recently posted a How to disinfect your phone article that will help you with the task.
SamMobile reports that the service is offered at Samsung’s Service Centers for free right now. The sanitizing is available in 19 countries for the time being, including the United States. Samsung is working to expand the list of countries as you’re reading this and many others will likely have it soon as well.
Samsung uses UV-C light to sterilize your phone without the need for harmful chemicals or other materials that can damage your device. The process takes a few minutes so you won’t have to be separated from your precious gadget for long.
If you want to take advantage of the free service, you can check where the nearest Samsung Service Center is on the company’s website. Keep in mind that going there means leaving your house, which is not advisable if your area has cases of coronavirus already.