Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Phenomenally good deal makes Pixel 7 an instant crowd-pleaser

Android Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Phenomenally good deal makes Pixel 7 an instant crowd-pleaser
If your budget hovers around $400 and you want an upscale smartphone, Woot is offering a substantial discount on the Google Pixel 7.

One of the reasons the Pixel 7 was one of the best phones when it came out was its starting price of $599, something we appreciate even more after the release of the Pixel 8, which costs $699.

Pixel 7 128GB

6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,355mAh battery
$184 off (31%)
$414 67
$599
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7 128GB

6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,355mAh battery
$74 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone is enjoying a discount of $184 at Woot, meaning you can scoop it up for $414.67. You'd be hard-pressed to find another similarly priced smartphone that's anywhere near as admirable as the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 is an incredibly good-looking smartphone with a sleek horizontal camera bar. Its 6.3-inch screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and is a joy to look at.

The phone has the home-brewed Tensor G2 under the hood and since Google is behind both the chipset and the operating system, the Pixel 7 offers a level of smoothness and finesse that other Android phones can't match.

It isn't as ferociously fast as avid gamers would like though, so if you are after chart-busting performance, you'll be better served by phones that cost three times as much.

That isn't to say the Pixel 7 is sluggish by any means. On the contrary, it's reliably fast and you will never experience any lags or stutters when going back and forth between commonly used apps.

Any discussion about a Pixel is incomplete without bringing up the cameras, which is what Google's phones are famous for. The Pixel 7 has a dual camera array with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It produces splendid photos with accurate colors and for the creatives among us, Google has cooked up many features such as Long Exposure, Action Pan, and Cinematic mode.

The phone still has four years of software support left.

Go for the Pixel 7 if you need a premium phone with smooth performance and stellar cameras.

Amazon is also offering a modest discount of 12 percent on the phone.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless