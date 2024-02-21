Phenomenally good deal makes Pixel 7 an instant crowd-pleaser

If your budget hovers around $400 and you want an upscale smartphone, Woot is offering a substantial discount on the Google Pixel 7





Pixel 7 was one of the One of the reasons thewas one of the best phones when it came out was its starting price of $599, something we appreciate even more after the release of the Pixel 8 , which costs $699.





Pixel 7 128GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,355mAh battery $184 off (31%) $414 67 $599 Buy at Woot Pixel 7 128GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,355mAh battery $74 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





The phone is enjoying a discount of $184 at Woot, meaning you can scoop it up for $414.67. You'd be hard-pressed to find another similarly priced smartphone that's anywhere near as admirable as the Pixel 7 .





The Pixel 7 is an incredibly good-looking smartphone with a sleek horizontal camera bar. Its 6.3-inch screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and is a joy to look at.





Pixel 7 offers a level of smoothness and finesse that other The phone has the home-brewed Tensor G2 under the hood and since Google is behind both the chipset and the operating system, theoffers a level of smoothness and finesse that other Android phones can't match.





It isn't as ferociously fast as avid gamers would like though, so if you are after chart-busting performance, you'll be better served by phones that cost three times as much.





That isn't to say the Pixel 7 is sluggish by any means. On the contrary, it's reliably fast and you will never experience any lags or stutters when going back and forth between commonly used apps.





Any discussion about a Pixel is incomplete without bringing up the cameras, which is what Google's phones are famous for. The Pixel 7 has a dual camera array with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It produces splendid photos with accurate colors and for the creatives among us, Google has cooked up many features such as Long Exposure, Action Pan, and Cinematic mode.





The phone still has four years of software support left.





Go for the Pixel 7 if you need a premium phone with smooth performance and stellar cameras.





Amazon is also offering a modest discount of 12 percent on the phone.