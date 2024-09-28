Peak 2024 smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra is substantially discounted for a little while
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Foldable phones may someday take over conventional phones, but for now, the latter category remains the best segment for most people. Since we like to keep up with the times here, we won't suggest a phone that is still stuck in the pre-AI era to someone who's looking for a device with all the modern bells and whistles. So if you are looking to grab a new device, you might want to check out the Galaxy S24 Ultra as it is on sale.
While that may seem like an outrageous price, keep in mind that it's in line with the going rate for high-end phones. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for instance, starts at $1,199, and your chances of finding it on sale are a solid zero.
Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which only has 128GB of built-in storage, will set you back $1,099.
It's beautiful to look at, with a 6.8 inches AMOLED screen that's easily viewable outdoors and a titanium body that makes it durable and long-lasting.
The quad-camera system produces beautiful, detailed shots even when it's really dark and the trusty S Pen still comes bundled in for free for times when inspiration strikes.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra does everything a flagship is expected to do well and you can count on it to last you seven years, as that's how long it will be supported.
Unlike some botched AI executions this year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has benefitted tremendously from the AI leap, as is evident by its popularity. Get it for a killer price while you can.
First things first. This is an expensive phone. Even after a grand discount of $250, the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra costs $1,049.99.
While that may seem like an outrageous price, keep in mind that it's in line with the going rate for high-end phones. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for instance, starts at $1,199, and your chances of finding it on sale are a solid zero.
Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which only has 128GB of built-in storage, will set you back $1,099.
Even if money were no object, you should probably go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead of any other top phones of 2024. It's as impressive on paper as it is in real life.
It's beautiful to look at, with a 6.8 inches AMOLED screen that's easily viewable outdoors and a titanium body that makes it durable and long-lasting.
The quad-camera system produces beautiful, detailed shots even when it's really dark and the trusty S Pen still comes bundled in for free for times when inspiration strikes.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra does everything a flagship is expected to do well and you can count on it to last you seven years, as that's how long it will be supported.
Unlike some botched AI executions this year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has benefitted tremendously from the AI leap, as is evident by its popularity. Get it for a killer price while you can.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: