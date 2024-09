Peak 2024 smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra is substantially discounted for a little while

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB 6.8-inch 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto + 50MP periscope 5x cameras | 5000mAh battery | S Pen $250 off (19%) $1049 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy

While that may seem like an outrageous price, keep in mind that it's in line with the going rate for high-end phones. The iPhone 16 Pro Max , for instance, starts at $1,199, and your chances of finding it on sale are a solid zero.Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL , which only has 128GB of built-in storage, will set you back $1,099.Even if money were no object, you should probably go for theinstead of any other top phones of 2024. It's as impressive on paper as it is in real life.It's beautiful to look at, with a 6.8 inches AMOLED screen that's easily viewable outdoors and a titanium body that makes it durable and long-lasting.The quad-camera system produces beautiful, detailed shots even when it's really dark and the trusty S Pen still comes bundled in for free for times when inspiration strikes.Thedoes everything a flagship is expected to do well and you can count on it to last you seven years, as that's how long it will be supported.Unlike some botched AI executions this year, thehas benefitted tremendously from the AI leap, as is evident by its popularity. Get it for a killer price while you can.