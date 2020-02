Pandora no longer requires an iPhone to stream music from Apple Watch

Great news for Pandora subscribers who are using the music streaming service on iOS devices. A brand new update makes it possible to stream music from the Apple Watch without having to use the iPhone.Previously, you could only download Pandora music on the Apple Watch, not stream without having an iPhone nearby. However, the latest update brings support for Pandora music streaming to the Apple Watch.Keep in mind though that the new feature is not yet available for everyone. The new standalone Pandora app for Apple Watch will be rollout in stages, Engadget reports. Pandora confirmed that more users will get it in the coming weeks, so keep checking for the update if you didn't receive it yet.Of course, you'll need Wi-Fi or cellular data connection to make use of the new feature. It's a nifty improvement that will allow Apple Watch users to leave their iPhones at home when they go to the gym or do other similar activities.