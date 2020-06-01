Pandora's Modes feature is coming to a genre-based station

Introduced one year ago, Pandora's Modes feature that allows users to fine-tune their radio experience with just one click is coming for the first time to a genre-based station – Qmunity. The feature lets you change from Pandora's original algorithm to a preset Mode such as Deep Cuts, Newly Released, or Crowd Faves. To further personalize the Modes experience, you can also thumb up or down songs.
Unlike the original artist station Modes that are based on user listening history and various other algorithms, the new genre stations will feature Modes specifically fine-tuned by Pandora's expert curation team across genres, decades, and themes.
Pandora's Qmunity station will be launched in partnership with Xfinity to celebrate Pride Month and should be available starting today
. Moreover, the station will include a Future of Pride Mode that lets Pandora users across all tiers to listen to Qmunity station to play more music from not so popular artists.
On top of that, Pandora announced it will team up with Snapchat
on its “music shapes” Lens to allow users to create their personalized song and AR experience. The Pride-themed Snapchat Lens will be available for Pandora users on June 28.
