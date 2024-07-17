Outstanding new Prime Day deal drops like lightning to discount the OnePlus Watch 2 by 30 percent
Just in case Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deals festival didn't look impressive enough during its first 24 hours, the event's second (and final) day seems to have added a few so-called "lightning" offers to give bargain hunters even more opportunities to save big on even more products.
One of these even more time-limited new promotions knocks the $299.99 list price of the OnePlus Watch 2 by a whopping 90 bucks (or 30 percent) in both Black and Radiant Steel options. This is by far the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on an exquisitely feature-packed smartwatch with Wear OS support and stellar battery life released just a little over four months ago, which is why you need to hurry and place your order as soon as possible.
Technically, this particular Prime-exclusive deal doesn't have an expiration date (or time) explicitly listed by Amazon, with the e-commerce giant instead selling the very well-reviewed OnePlus Watch 2 at a new record low price in limited numbers. The deeply discounted inventory is 12 and 6 percent claimed in black and "radiant" versions respectively at the time of this writing, so at most, you have a few hours to maximize your savings... if you're lucky.
Compared to its rather poorly received predecessor from 2021, the latest (high-end) Apple Watch alternative from OnePlus is a totally different kettle of fish, with much more ambitious goals, a vastly improved overall user experience, and up to 100 hours (!!!) of endurance between charges.
That's for most typical users, mind you, but if you don't have a problem essentially shutting down the Wear OS system and relying on a proprietary OnePlus RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) instead for basic Power Saver tasks only, you can boost that already remarkable battery life rating to a simply mind-blowing 12 days.
In many ways, the OnePlus Watch 2 is similar to Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7, which makes this lightning Prime Day 2024 deal extremely hard to resist with an undeniably stunning (and massive) 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow, as well as a decidedly premium stainless steel construction, a very generous 32 gigs of storage paired with a fitting 2GB RAM count, and everything from heart rate and sleep monitoring to a blood oxygen sensor present in the health and wellness section of this bad boy's spec sheet.
