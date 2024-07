Outstanding new Prime Day deal drops like lightning to discount the OnePlus Watch 2 by 30 percent

One of these even more time-limited new promotions knocks the $299.99 list price of the OnePlus Watch 2 by a whopping 90 bucks (or 30 percent) in both Black and Radiant Steel options. This is by far the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on an exquisitely feature-packed smartwatch with Wear OS support and stellar battery life released just a little over four months ago , which is why you need to hurry and place your order as soon as possible.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Prime Membership Required $90 off (30%) $209 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon





Technically, this particular Prime-exclusive deal doesn't have an expiration date (or time) explicitly listed by Amazon, with the e-commerce giant instead selling the very well-reviewed OnePlus Watch 2 at a new record low price in limited numbers. The deeply discounted inventory is 12 and 6 percent claimed in black and "radiant" versions respectively at the time of this writing, so at most, you have a few hours to maximize your savings... if you're lucky.





Compared to its rather poorly received predecessor from 2021, the latest (high-end) Apple Watch alternative from OnePlus is a totally different kettle of fish, with much more ambitious goals, a vastly improved overall user experience, and up to 100 hours (!!!) of endurance between charges.





That's for most typical users, mind you, but if you don't have a problem essentially shutting down the Wear OS system and relying on a proprietary OnePlus RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) instead for basic Power Saver tasks only, you can boost that already remarkable battery life rating to a simply mind-blowing 12 days.



Recommended Stories

In many ways, the OnePlus Watch 2 is similar to Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7 , which makes this lightning Prime Day 2024 deal extremely hard to resist with an undeniably stunning (and massive) 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow, as well as a decidedly premium stainless steel construction, a very generous 32 gigs of storage paired with a fitting 2GB RAM count, and everything from heart rate and sleep monitoring to a blood oxygen sensor present in the health and wellness section of this bad boy's spec sheet.

Just in case Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deals festival didn't look impressive enough during its first 24 hours, the event's second (and final) day seems to have added a few so-called "lightning" offers to give bargain hunters even more opportunities to save big on even more products.