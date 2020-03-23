Android OnePlus

OnePlus' OxygenOS to feature a forced system-wide dark mode in the future

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 23, 2020, 3:59 AM
OnePlus is seemingly testing a forced dark mode feature for OxygenOS, which will shut the lights even with apps that normally don't support dark mode. This new functionality has been spotted by users on the XDA forums and details a intriguing functionality of OxygenOS that could become official as soon as the OnePlus 8 rolls out. The evidence for this was found in the latest OxygenOS beta for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

The update adds a new "Enable dark tone in more apps" setting, which will enable a system-wide dark mode in more apps. But wait, what's the fuss about, didn't Google implement a system-wide dark mode with Android 10 in the first place? True, it did, and for the most part, it does a great job: apps that support dark mode will respect he global switch in your phone's settings menu. Here's the catch, though - if an app hasn't been updated with dark mode support due to some reason, it will remain in light mode only, and you can't do anything about it.

That's exactly the software discrepancy that OnePlus seemingly wants to fix. Its forced dark mode will work no matter if the developers have taken their time to code in a relevant dark mode in their app or not. While the vast majority of the more popular apps out there already support dark mode, there are still apps that don't support this feature. It seems that this could no longer be an issue for OnePlus users in the near future. 

However, have in mind that not all apps might look good with forced dark mode in tow. Some design elements could appear janky, and some features might not work as expected. Here's why the new feature will allow users to blacklist apps from the forced dark mode feature.

In case you've been wondering about the ins and outs of dark mode and the benefits it offers against the traditional light mode, be sure to check out our extensive piece on the topic right here

