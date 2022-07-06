OnePlus plans to spin-off the Nord brand?
Two years ago OnePlus said “Let there be Nord” and there it was! The budget spin-off of a budget brand that wasn’t so budget anymore. Confused? So are we. Since its inception, the Nord model has been reimagined in half a dozen variants (we have an article about that, too), and now it seems that OnePlus is planning to make it a separate brand altogether.
We don’t have a track record for the aforementioned source, so take this information with a healthy grain of salt. However, looking at all the Nord models out there, it seems logical to spin-off the brand, as the names just keep getting longer and more ridiculous with each new model.
A report from The Mobile Indian claims that the company is thinking about doing to Nord what Xiaomi did to POCO - creating a separate entity, and slashing the name of the parent company from the phone.
According to the rumor, Nord will indeed drop the OnePlus name in the future, and maybe keep a mention in specific cases - in the form of phrases such as “from OnePlus” for example. What would this mean for us, the consumers? Well, probably it’d be a good thing, as we’ll have more options, especially in the budget department.
The new Nord lineup will also come with a custom-made UI, another spin-off of the Oxygen OS most likely. OnePlus, on the other hand, will focus on delivering “flagship killers” at not-so-flagship-killer prices. What do you think about it? Should Nord exist as a separate brand?
