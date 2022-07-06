 OnePlus plans to spin-off the Nord brand? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

OnePlus plans to spin-off the Nord brand?

OnePlus
OnePlus plans to spin-off the Nord brand?
Two years ago OnePlus said “Let there be Nord” and there it was! The budget spin-off of a budget brand that wasn’t so budget anymore. Confused? So are we. Since its inception, the Nord model has been reimagined in half a dozen variants (we have an article about that, too), and now it seems that OnePlus is planning to make it a separate brand altogether.

A report from The Mobile Indian claims that the company is thinking about doing to Nord what Xiaomi did to POCO - creating a separate entity, and slashing the name of the parent company from the phone.

We don’t have a track record for the aforementioned source, so take this information with a healthy grain of salt. However, looking at all the Nord models out there, it seems logical to spin-off the brand, as the names just keep getting longer and more ridiculous with each new model.

According to the rumor, Nord will indeed drop the OnePlus name in the future, and maybe keep a mention in specific cases - in the form of phrases such as “from OnePlus” for example. What would this mean for us, the consumers? Well, probably it’d be a good thing, as we’ll have more options, especially in the budget department.

The new Nord lineup will also come with a custom-made UI, another spin-off of the Oxygen OS most likely. OnePlus, on the other hand, will focus on delivering “flagship killers” at not-so-flagship-killer prices. What do you think about it? Should Nord exist as a separate brand?

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here

Popular stories

An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless