OnePlus V Fold: Could it be the True King of Foldables in 2023?



OnePlus V Fold vs Google Pixel Fold



It is almost unnatural having to compare a foldable to something other than a Galaxy Z series device, but here we are.



The It is almost unnatural having to compare a foldable to something other than a Galaxy Z series device, but here we are. Google has entered the fray and will be launching a foldable of its own in the following weeks. So where does that leave us?The Google Pixel Fold is somewhat similar to the current Oppo Find N2, with both devices prioritizing aspect ratios over raw screen real estate. While I personally think that the Pixel Fold will find a niche in those customers that value a more compact footprint, it is markedly inferior to both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus V Fold in a number of areas.









Firstly, the device is powered by the same chipset as the one found in the



Lastly, Google’s foldable bears all the marks of a first-generation device, including some very prominent bezels. All this makes the $1799 price tag very difficult to stomach.



Conclusion: The King is Dead, All Hail the King

In conclusion, in less than 3 months, consumers outside of China looking to acquire a notepad-style foldable will have a record 3 devices to choose from. Currently, I believe the decision will be rather easy. The OnePlus V Fold, although technically a first-generation device, will introduce users worldwide to what Chinese foldables are truly capable of.



In the process, it could showcase just how complacent Samsung has become when it comes to the Galaxy Z series, and how inexperienced Google is in manufacturing foldables. Thus, everyone looking for the best notepad-style foldable might have a reason to look at what OnePlus has to offer, especially if the V Fold is competitively priced. Firstly, the device is powered by the same chipset as the one found in the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 Pro . The Tensor G2 is not necessarily bad by any means, but it is (1) more than 6-month-old and (2) will likely cause battery life problems for the Pixel Fold, which has a smaller battery than the Pixel 7 Pro, but much more pixels, pun intended.Lastly, Google’s foldable bears all the marks of a first-generation device, including some very prominent bezels. All this makes the $1799 price tag very difficult to stomach.

In comparison, the OnePlus V Fold will benefit from Oppo’s expertise and will not only be bigger than its Samsung counterpart, but will also feature more natural aspect ratios (resulting in a fully usable cover screen), a less prominent crease and no gap when folded. This, coupled with the cutting-edge internals, will make the OnePlus V Fold an easy sell to foldable enthusiasts that are not interested in purchasing a specced-up Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2023.In short, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 being an incremental update could make the novel OnePlus V Fold all the more appealing. Should the current Find N formula be preserved, the V Fold might be able to stand its ground against Samsung’s golden child.