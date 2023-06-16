OnePlus V Fold: Could it be the True King of Foldables in 2023?
This image displays the Oppo Find N2 and is for illustration purposes only
We have officially entered the season of foldables, and this year will mark a first in the form factor’s history. In the following months, we will bear witness to the international launch of not only the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (as has become customary), but also of the recently-announced Google Pixel Fold, and all-new foldables from none other than OnePlus.
This Summer, Samsung will quite literally feel the heat (pun intended) as it will finally have some worthy rivals to contend with outside of China. And while many might think OnePlus is the underdog in this battle, I beg to differ. In the following paragraphs I will put forward my case as to why the OnePlus V Fold might be the true king of foldables in 2023.
Before we begin I must stipulate that this article is based on credible, but preliminary information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Secondly, although I am aware that OnePlus will likely launch two foldables, I have decided to focus on the OnePlus V Fold because the majority of the leaked information thus far focuses on it, with only passing mentions of the OnePlus V Flip.
Hence, we will be discussing solely the notepad-style OnePlus foldable, and comparing it to its direct competitors. In a sense, a more proper title for this article would be ‘the true king of notepad-style foldables in 2023’, but that hardly has a ring to it. With these clarifications out of the way, we can begin.
OnePlus V Fold: No Find N2 Carbon Copy
Even since OnePlus officially announced that they would be launching foldables in 2023 at MWC 2023, most analysts have speculated that the devices would draw heavy inspiration from Oppo’s Find N series. Given the close ties between the two companies and the fact that OnePlus has already launched rebranded Oppo devices in the past such predictions seem logical.
Hence, it is not surprising that most leaks have indicated that the OnePlus V Fold would essentially be an Oppo Find N2 carbon copy. It should be noted that there is nothing inherently wrong with such an approach - the Find N2 is an exceptional device, and perhaps its main drawback is its limited availability outside of China. Admittedly, however, a rebranded Find N2 would not have been a particularly exciting release.
Oppo Find N3 design schematic.
Luckily, according to a recent report, the OnePlus V Fold will actually be based on the unreleased Oppo Find N3. This means that the device will come with cutting-edge internals, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, the V Fold will actually have somewhat different dimensions than previously expected.
The main external difference between the Find N2 and its successor (and by extension, the V Fold) is size. The Find N3 reportedly features an 8-inch main display, and a 6.5-inch cover screen. This is a significant increase given that the Find N2 had a mere 7.1” primary display, and a 5.54-inch secondary one. But does this make a difference? The short answer is ‘yes’.
OnePlus V Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Size Is Not Everything
Oppo Find N2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Find N2’s smaller form factor is widely perceived as one of its main selling points. However, it can also be viewed as a liability, because it results in more limited screen real estate. In fact, this has been а key argument in favor of the bulkier Galaxy Z Fold 4.
In light of the new information, however, it seems the OnePlus V Fold might be a more refined and similarly-sized alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is, in part, because Samsung is rumored to be making only incremental changes to the latter: most leaks point to a rather underwhelming and familiar successor to the current Galaxy Z Fold 4, with the design, aspect ratios and crease all expected to remain more or less the same.
Image Credit - @OnLeaks & MySmartPrice
In comparison, the OnePlus V Fold will benefit from Oppo’s expertise and will not only be bigger than its Samsung counterpart, but will also feature more natural aspect ratios (resulting in a fully usable cover screen), a less prominent crease and no gap when folded. This, coupled with the cutting-edge internals, will make the OnePlus V Fold an easy sell to foldable enthusiasts that are not interested in purchasing a specced-up Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2023.
In short, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 being an incremental update could make the novel OnePlus V Fold all the more appealing. Should the current Find N formula be preserved, the V Fold might be able to stand its ground against Samsung’s golden child.
OnePlus V Fold vs Google Pixel Fold
It is almost unnatural having to compare a foldable to something other than a Galaxy Z series device, but here we are. Google has entered the fray and will be launching a foldable of its own in the following weeks. So where does that leave us?
The Google Pixel Fold is somewhat similar to the current Oppo Find N2, with both devices prioritizing aspect ratios over raw screen real estate. While I personally think that the Pixel Fold will find a niche in those customers that value a more compact footprint, it is markedly inferior to both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus V Fold in a number of areas.
Firstly, the device is powered by the same chipset as the one found in the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 Pro. The Tensor G2 is not necessarily bad by any means, but it is (1) more than 6-month-old and (2) will likely cause battery life problems for the Pixel Fold, which has a smaller battery than the Pixel 7 Pro, but much more pixels, pun intended.
Lastly, Google’s foldable bears all the marks of a first-generation device, including some very prominent bezels. All this makes the $1799 price tag very difficult to stomach.
Conclusion: The King is Dead, All Hail the King
In conclusion, in less than 3 months, consumers outside of China looking to acquire a notepad-style foldable will have a record 3 devices to choose from. Currently, I believe the decision will be rather easy. The OnePlus V Fold, although technically a first-generation device, will introduce users worldwide to what Chinese foldables are truly capable of.
In the process, it could showcase just how complacent Samsung has become when it comes to the Galaxy Z series, and how inexperienced Google is in manufacturing foldables. Thus, everyone looking for the best notepad-style foldable might have a reason to look at what OnePlus has to offer, especially if the V Fold is competitively priced.
