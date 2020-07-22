OnePlus Nord gets a software update already, improved camera experience

iOS Camera OnePlus

Radoslav Minkov
Jul 22, 2020
The OnePlus Nord is finally here after a successful viral marketing campaign and much anticipation from OnePlus fans and Android users looking for the perfect budget smartphone. With its familiar high-quality design, 90Hz display and gorgeous 6.44-inch OLED display, along with 8GB of RAM and near-stock Android, the new budget phone by OnePlus is seemingly well worth the hype that surrounded its launch.

Although its official release date is nearly two weeks away, on August 4th, OnePlus' new budget king has already started getting its first software update (via AndroidCentral). Coming in as OxygenOS 10.5.1, the OnePlus Nord update says to bring camera optimizations.

Those include better depth sensing and improved 4K video recording, particularly at 60 frames per second (FPS). In addition, the Nord's new 10.5.1 software update also claims to improve the quality of indoor camera shots and to better optimize the phone's video calling performance. There are also the usual minor system stability improvements.

The update comes at about 103MB, a fairly small but apt size, considering it's mostly focusing on small software improvements. OxygenOS 10.5.1 is likely to be immediately available to download for all users who buy the OnePlus Nord after it's August 4th release date, regardless of region, if the phone doesn't come with this update already installed.

The phone's first markets are to be Europe and India, where the OnePlus Nord 5G will be sold at the highly competitive price of €399, or about $460. The OnePlus Nord may also be sold in other markets later, but there isn't any current official information on when, which markets, and whether the US will be included.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10

