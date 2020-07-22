OnePlus Nord gets a software update already, improved camera experience
Those include better depth sensing and improved 4K video recording, particularly at 60 frames per second (FPS). In addition, the Nord's new 10.5.1 software update also claims to improve the quality of indoor camera shots and to better optimize the phone's video calling performance. There are also the usual minor system stability improvements.
The update comes at about 103MB, a fairly small but apt size, considering it's mostly focusing on small software improvements. OxygenOS 10.5.1 is likely to be immediately available to download for all users who buy the OnePlus Nord after it's August 4th release date, regardless of region, if the phone doesn't come with this update already installed.
The phone's first markets are to be Europe and India, where the OnePlus Nord 5G will be sold at the highly competitive price of €399, or about $460. The OnePlus Nord may also be sold in other markets later, but there isn't any current official information on when, which markets, and whether the US will be included.