OnePlus Nord update further improves camera performance, battery consumption
The update is dubbed OxygenOS 10.5.5 and is now available for global and Indian OnePlus Nord devices, but it will also arrive in Europe soon. You can find below the full list of changes included in the update:
System
- Improved volume adjustment interface
- Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled
- Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background
Camera
- Improved image clarity of front camera in low light
- Improved image clarity of macro camera
Power
- Improved general power consumption
- Improved charging experience
Keep in mind that these updates take up to several days to propagate, so wait patiently if it doesn't show on your OnePlus Nord yet. Also, if you're from Europe, this might take a bit longer as per OnePlus' statement.