OnePlus Nord update further improves camera performance, battery consumption

OnePlus is rolling out another update for its most recent product, the OnePlus Nord . Just like the previous update, the new brings some important camera enhancements. More importantly, OnePlus also claims the update should reduce battery consumption in all scenarios.The update is dubbed OxygenOS 10.5.5 and is now available for global and Indian OnePlus Nord devices, but it will also arrive in Europe soon. You can find below the full list of changes included in the update:Keep in mind that these updates take up to several days to propagate, so wait patiently if it doesn't show on your OnePlus Nord yet. Also, if you're from Europe, this might take a bit longer as per OnePlus' statement