Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus Nord update further improves camera performance, battery consumption

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 7:17 AM
OnePlus Nord update further improves camera performance, battery consumption
OnePlus is rolling out another update for its most recent product, the OnePlus Nord. Just like the previous update, the new brings some important camera enhancements. More importantly, OnePlus also claims the update should reduce battery consumption in all scenarios.

The update is dubbed OxygenOS 10.5.5 and is now available for global and Indian OnePlus Nord devices, but it will also arrive in Europe soon. You can find below the full list of changes included in the update:

System
  • Improved volume adjustment interface
  • Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled
  • Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background

Camera
  • Improved image clarity of front camera in low light
  • Improved image clarity of macro camera

Power
  • Improved general power consumption
  • Improved charging experience

Keep in mind that these updates take up to several days to propagate, so wait patiently if it doesn't show on your OnePlus Nord yet. Also, if you're from Europe, this might take a bit longer as per OnePlus' statement.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review
$520
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Latest leaked images, rumored specs for Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action
Popular stories
Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus Zenfone 7 will be an absolute steal at the rumored price

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless