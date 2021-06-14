OnePlus Nord N200 5G specs are now revealed

Recently, OnePlus
announced it will be continuing the budget Nord
series with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
. Last year, they struck gold with the Nord N100
, boosting their market share at Metro by T-Mobile
by more than 15%, so it comes as no surprise that we are getting a new version of the device.
Recently we had our first leak
showing us what the Nord N200 will look like and some of its key features. Thanks to the trusted tipster Evan Blass
, we have confirmation of the visuals and know the full spec sheet of the device.
OnePlus Nord N200 specifications
Let’s start with what you will be staring at every day - thankfully, the screen has been upgraded to an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 (405ppi). It will still have the 90Hz refresh rate of the previous model and will remain an IPS LCD panel. Fueling the device is the same battery as last year with 5000mAh and support for 18W fast charging.
Speaking of its insides, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The phone will be getting 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB. All of these components will be running OxygenOS based on Android 11.
The cameras
What about the cameras? Well, on the back of the N200 will be a triple camera system led by the main 13MP f/2.2 with EIS, followed by a 2MP f/2.4
macro and a 2MP F/2.4 monochrome one. The front camera will have 16MP and an aperture of f/2.05. The main back and front sensors will support 1080p 30fps video, and the former will also be capable of 720p 120fps slow motion
.
Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor that has now been moved from the back and integrated with the power button. The most significant difference from its predecessor is 5G connectivity. The OnePlus Nord N200 might have a good chance at becoming a runner-up for the best budget 5G smartphones of the year
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!