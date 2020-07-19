OnePlus Buds price will be under $100





Per the teaser, the OnePlus Buds will cost less than $100. Our guess is that they will be priced at $99.99 and this would make them more affordable than Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus.









OnePlus Buds will offer stellar battery life





The OnePlus Buds will apparently feature a semi in-ear style, which means they will probably not offer active noise cancellation. They might include in-call noise-canceling though, which would allow the person on the other side of the phone to hear you clearly.





The OnePlus Buds are confirmed to provide combined playback time of 30 hours and 7 hours of continuous playback. OnePlus has decided against including support for wireless charging to keep the cost down but they will be compatible with the proprietary Warp Charge technology and as a result, juicing them up for just ten minutes will be enough for 10 hours of use. You will be able to use use any charger greater than 10W to charge the Buds.





OnePlus has also promised "great sound quality," but we will have to wait and see how the earbuds fare in that regard. The company also claims they will offer seamless connectivity, but what we are more interested in finding out is if they will offer independent connectivity as well, unlike the Surface Buds which rely on a near-obsolete pairing method





But then again, if the OnePlus Buds will really go for $99.99, a few compromises are inevitable.