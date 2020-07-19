OnePlus Audio

OnePlus Buds price will be under $100

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 19, 2020, 3:33 PM
OnePlus Buds price will be under $100
OnePlus Buds, the company's first truly wireless earphones, are launching on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord. Co-founder Carl Pei has already been seen wearing them in the color blue and a couple of features have also been confirmed. The Chinese manufacturer has now hinted at the the OnePlus Buds price and they sound like quite a steal.

Per the teaser, the OnePlus Buds will cost less than $100. Our guess is that they will be priced at $99.99 and this would make them more affordable than Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus.

View this post on Instagram

$XX.XX

A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on



OnePlus Buds will offer stellar battery life


The OnePlus Buds will apparently feature a semi in-ear style, which means they will probably not offer active noise cancellation. They might include in-call noise-canceling though, which would allow the person on the other side of the phone to hear you clearly.

The OnePlus Buds are confirmed to provide combined playback time of 30 hours and 7 hours of continuous playback. OnePlus has decided against including support for wireless charging to keep the cost down but they will be compatible with the proprietary Warp Charge technology and as a result, juicing them up for just ten minutes will be enough for 10 hours of use. You will be able to use use any charger greater than 10W to charge the Buds.

OnePlus has also promised "great sound quality," but we will have to wait and see how the earbuds fare in that regard. The company also claims they will offer seamless connectivity, but what we are more interested in finding out is if they will offer independent connectivity as well, unlike the Surface Buds which rely on a near-obsolete pairing method.

But then again, if the OnePlus Buds will really go for $99.99, a few compromises are inevitable.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Galaxy Buds Live teased by Samsung, leaked image implies they will sit securely in your ears
Popular stories
Don't buy a cheap phone

Popular stories

Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless