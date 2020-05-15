Accessories Microsoft

This Surface Earbuds limitation could be a deal breaker for some

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 15, 2020, 3:17 PM
This Surface Earbuds limitation could be a deal breaker for some
Microsoft's first truly wireless hearables, the Surface Earbuds, are out now. They offer noise-canceling, comfort, and long battery life, and cost $199. While it's too early to give a verdict, they seem pretty good. However, there is one jarring problem that might put off some potential buyers. 

Engadget reports that the Surface Earbuds use a near-obsolete pairing method. Only the right bud is connected to the source device and it then shares reception with the left bud. Microsoft has confirmed to the outlet that this is how it is.  

So, if you sometimes like to sport just one earbud, you will have to make sure that it's the right one (literally and figuratively). Otherwise, if you step out with the left one only, it will not work. Good on Microsoft for making clunky earbuds. This will perhaps make it a little harder to displace your right earbud and if you somehow end up losing it, the other one will be practically useless. 

Since most people use both earphones at once, this is unlikely to be an issue. However, given that Microsoft took longer than expected to launch the buds just to ensure it gets everything right, it's a little disappointing to hear about this limitation. Single bud pairing is so 2018 and most new varieties pair both buds to the source device.

Hopefully, things will get better with the second iteration.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless