Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
Android OnePlus Oppo

OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
The OnePlus 9RT, an improved version of the OnePlus 9R that was released back in the spring, is about to be officially unveiled on October 13 and available on October 19. Ahead of the official announcement of the device, some key aspect of it were seemingly revealed by OnePlus itself.

According to some leaked promotional posters, the OnePlus 9RT will arrive with Warp Charge 65T fast charging, which means that it will enjoy similar charging speeds to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, which were also released earlier this year. In our tests, these two got fully charged in 30 minutes, which ranks them among the fastest-charging devices to date.

Aside from charging up so quickly, the OnePlus 9RT will also support virtual RAM, allowing for 7GB of additional RAM in assistance of the 8GB of physical LPDDR5 RAM the phone has in tow. On the hardware side, there's also going to be a very large cooling plate that will provide good heat dissipation and prevent the phone from overheating.

Other hardware specs of the OnePlus 9RT purportedly include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, fast UFS 3.1 storage, an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4500mAh battery. Three rear cameras will be situated at the rear of the phone, with the Sony IMX755 sensor helming the main camera. In mainland China, the phone will arrive with Oppo's ColorOS12, but the rest of the world will see the more common OxygenOS 12 running the show. The reason for this is the recent merger between the two sister companies.




New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
-36%
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android
ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G
Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless