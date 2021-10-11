OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging



The OnePlus 9RT, an improved version of the OnePlus 9R that was released back in the spring, is about to be officially unveiled on October 13 and available on October 19. Ahead of the official announcement of the device, some key aspect of it were seemingly revealed by OnePlus itself.







According to some leaked promotional posters, the OnePlus 9RT will arrive with Warp Charge 65T fast charging, which means that it will enjoy similar charging speeds to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro , which were also released earlier this year. In our tests, these two got fully charged in 30 minutes, which ranks them among the fastest-charging devices to date.





Aside from charging up so quickly, the OnePlus 9RT will also support virtual RAM, allowing for 7GB of additional RAM in assistance of the 8GB of physical LPDDR5 RAM the phone has in tow. On the hardware side, there's also going to be a very large cooling plate that will provide good heat dissipation and prevent the phone from overheating.









Other hardware specs of the OnePlus 9RT purportedly include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, fast UFS 3.1 storage, an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4500mAh battery. Three rear cameras will be situated at the rear of the phone, with the Sony IMX755 sensor helming the main camera. In mainland China, the phone will arrive with Oppo's ColorOS12, but the rest of the world will see the more common OxygenOS 12 running the show. The reason for this is the recent merger between the two sister companies













