Your OnePlus 8T should take better pictures after the latest update
System
- Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
- Improved miss-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience
- Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
- Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
- Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
Camera
- Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
- Improved camera stability
Network
- Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
- Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games
As per OnePlus's statement, this update is pushed out in waves, which means the OTA will reach only a small number of people in the first couple of days, with a broader rollout starting soon.