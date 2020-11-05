iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates OnePlus

Your OnePlus 8T should take better pictures after the latest update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 05, 2020, 9:54 PM
Your OnePlus 8T should take better pictures after the latest update
Even though OnePlus's top-tier phones are no longer “flagship killers,” the 8T is definitely a great device. Even so, there's always room for improvement, and OnePlus is the first to admit it, hence the massive amount of software update its smartphones receive after launch.

The most recent OnePlus 8T focuses on system enhancements and bug fixes, but there are a couple of camera improvements as well. If you're using an OnePlus 8T as your daily driver, here is what you'll get in the latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.3 update:

System
  • Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
  • Improved miss-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience
  • Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
  • Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
  • Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode
  • Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera
  • Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
  • Improved camera stability

Network
  • Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
  • Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

As per OnePlus's statement, this update is pushed out in waves, which means the OTA will reach only a small number of people in the first couple of days, with a broader rollout starting soon.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$749 Amazon $589 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

