Your OnePlus 8T should take better pictures after the latest update

System

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved miss-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability

Network

Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

Even though OnePlus's top-tier phones are no longer “flagship killers,” the 8T is definitely a great device. Even so, there's always room for improvement, and OnePlus is the first to admit it, hence the massive amount of software update its smartphones receive after launch.The most recent OnePlus 8T focuses on system enhancements and bug fixes, but there are a couple of camera improvements as well. If you're using an OnePlus 8T as your daily driver, here is what you'll get in the latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.3 update:As per OnePlus's statement , this update is pushed out in waves, which means the OTA will reach only a small number of people in the first couple of days, with a broader rollout starting soon.