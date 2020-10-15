OnePlus 8T comes without Facebook apps pre-installed, eliminating bloatware from its OxygenOS 11
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord had come with pre-installed Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Neowin now reports that that won’t be the case for the OnePlus 8T. Previously, you could uninstall these apps but their services could only be disabled, which therefore led to the company receiving some backlash from the OnePlus user community.
However, the Facebook app and services won’t come pre-installed on the OnePlus 8T, leaving the only third-party app preinstalled to be Netflix, and this is to help with HDR video playback.
We do not have information about whether this change will be permanent, but for some, it is a welcome change. What is your opinion on bloatware apps and do you consider social media apps to be bloatware? Tell us in the comments!