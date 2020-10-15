Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Apps OnePlus

OnePlus 8T comes without Facebook apps pre-installed, eliminating bloatware from its OxygenOS 11

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 15, 2020, 2:03 AM
The OnePlus 8T, the highly-anticipated flagship smartphone is now official. It packs some great and powerful features and specs and looks refreshing with a slimmer and more modern design. But what about the software? The OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11 and will be the first non-Pixel device to run Android 11. But what about bloatware?

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord had come with pre-installed Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Neowin now reports that that won’t be the case for the OnePlus 8T. Previously, you could uninstall these apps but their services could only be disabled, which therefore led to the company receiving some backlash from the OnePlus user community.

However, the Facebook app and services won’t come pre-installed on the OnePlus 8T, leaving the only third-party app preinstalled to be Netflix, and this is to help with HDR video playback.

We do not have information about whether this change will be permanent, but for some, it is a welcome change. What is your opinion on bloatware apps and do you consider social media apps to be bloatware? Tell us in the comments!

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

